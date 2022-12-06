Rapid City Solid Waste seeks $12M in funding for landfill upgrades

The Rapid City Solid Waste Department will seek $12 million from the state for improvements to the landfill after receiving city council authorization to apply for the funding Monday.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the application will come from the State Revolving Loan Fund program. If approved, the funding would be used to construct a new cell, gas collection and control system (GCCS) and replace a flare at the landfill.

Tech said the $12 million sought includes a 17% contingency because of market volatility in the pricing and availability of flares and liners. He said the upgrades are needed and are a part of normal landfill operations.

“There’s been a number of landfill cells that have opened and closed,” he said. “You don’t open one huge pitch, you do a bunch of small ones, and that’s for environmental compliance.”

Tech said cells are containment areas, like a "bathtub," in the landfill. Cells include liners to prevent storm water from leaching through the garbage and into the groundwater.

“We’re building bathtubs and then filling them with waste,” he said. “Then [we’re] collecting the liquid at the bottom and we treat that so it doesn’t go into the environment.”

The loan application period opens in January, with funding awards announced in March, Tech said.

In other business Monday, the council voted 7-3 to deny a conditional use permit to Puffy’s, LLC for a medical cannabis dispensary at 910 Main St. Council members Laura Armstrong, Bill Evans and Lance Lehmann voted against the permit denial.

Puffy's already has a location at 902 Main St., which didn’t require public comment, a conditional use permit or council approval because of its location in a “green zone,” Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said. "Green zones" are permitted locations for medical cannabis dispensaries that are properly zoned, at least 1,000 feet from a school, and at least 500 feet from a church, public park, playground, child care center, residential zoning or residential buildings, Fisher said.

A corner of Puffy's 910 Main St. location sits approximately four feet into the 500-foot buffer zone with Halley Park, Fisher said.

Puffy’s owner Kittrick Jeffries said the 910 Main St. location is smaller than the 902 Main St. site. He told the council he was wanting to move his medical cannabis dispensary to the smaller location because voters did not approve Initiated Measure 27, the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

Jeffries said because recreational marijuana was not approved, Puffy's no longer needs to build "the Walmart of dispensaries.” He said the move to 910 Main St. would also save his company approximately $80,000 because the 902 Main St. location does not have a sprinkler system installed.

No council members disparaged the quality of Puffy’s business, with several, including Ward 2 Council member Ritchie Nordstrom, praising their business practices.

“This is solely because of the zoning,” said Ward 1 Council member Pat Jones. “We determined some time ago where these shops can and cannot be. I think we need to be consistent and stay with the zoning.”

Jeffries said the dispensary at 902 Main St. will still go ahead.