Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Recognition Banquet after 1-year hiatus

Bagley earned eight letters at Central — two in basketball, three in softball and five in track and field. She was also in club gymnastics for six years and club softball for 12 years.

She was First Team All-State in softball in 2018 and 2020 and all-around state champion in club gymnastics in Levels 3, 4, 8 and 8. She placed fifth in the state long jump in 2021 and seventh in 2018. She was a member of the 4X100 relay team that finished second at state in 2018 and fifth in 2021.

Altstiel earned 11 letters at Rapid City Christian — one in basketball, four in volleyball and six in track and field.

In volleyball she has career stats of 299 aces, a .425 kill percentage and 152 assisted blocks. She has the school record of aces and blocks.

In track, she placed third in the 100-meter dash in the 2021 Class A state meet.

McNabb, just a junior, has earned seven letters at Stevens — two in volleyball, three in basketball and two in track. In 2021 she was given the Dave Collins Award for lettering in three sports.

This past season in basketball she was named Class AA First Team All-State, and to the AA State All-tournament team as the Raiders finished second as a team.