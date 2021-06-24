Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Recognition Banquet after 1-year hiatus

It will be double the fun at the 48th and 49th Annual Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame and Recognition Banquet Saturday night in the Lacroix Hall at the Monument.
The doors open at 5 p.m., with the meal at 5:45 p.m. and program beginning at 6:30 p.m. The banquet, hosted by the OFFICIALS, is open to the public with tickets at $25 that can be purchased at the door.
There was no banquet in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there will be honorees for both 2020 and 2021 for High School Male and Female Athletes of the Year, College Male and Female Athletes of the Year and Rapid City Hall of Fame.
The 2021 Female Athlete of the Year nominees include Alissa Wieman of Douglas, Peyton Bagley of Rapid City Central, Tori Altsiel of Rapid City Christian, Jayda McNabb of Rapid City Stevens and Haleigh Timmer of St. Thomas More.
Wieman earned 10 letters at Douglas — five in track and field and five in cross country. She has been the top runner for the Patriot girls cross country team since eighth grade, with three fourth-place finishes in the Black Hills Conference meet, with her best finish sixth at the state cross country meet in 2018.
Her track and field highlights include a second-place finish in the 3,200-meter run in 2019 and seventh in the 1,600 and second in the BHC in the 3,200 in 2021, 10th at state and fourth in the 3,200 and seventh in 1,600 in 2018 and sixth in the 3,200 at state in 2017.
Bagley earned eight letters at Central — two in basketball, three in softball and five in track and field. She was also in club gymnastics for six years and club softball for 12 years.
She was First Team All-State in softball in 2018 and 2020 and all-around state champion in club gymnastics in Levels 3, 4, 8 and 8. She placed fifth in the state long jump in 2021 and seventh in 2018. She was a member of the 4X100 relay team that finished second at state in 2018 and fifth in 2021.
Altstiel earned 11 letters at Rapid City Christian — one in basketball, four in volleyball and six in track and field.
In volleyball she has career stats of 299 aces, a .425 kill percentage and 152 assisted blocks. She has the school record of aces and blocks.
In track, she placed third in the 100-meter dash in the 2021 Class A state meet.
McNabb, just a junior, has earned seven letters at Stevens — two in volleyball, three in basketball and two in track. In 2021 she was given the Dave Collins Award for lettering in three sports.
This past season in basketball she was named Class AA First Team All-State, and to the AA State All-tournament team as the Raiders finished second as a team.
In track and field she was named the team's MVP, placing seventh at state in the 100 and was a member of the state 1,600 sprint medley relay team, second in the 4X200 relay and fifth in the 4X400 relay.
Timmer earned 15 letters at STM — four in volleyball, five in basketball, five in track and one in cross country.
In basketball she was a three-time Class A First Team All-State performer, the Class A Player of the Year in 2021, Class A All-State Tournament team and the 2021 Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
In track she was second in the Class A state 100 and 400 and fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 4X400 relay. She was the BHC titles in the 100 and 400 in 2021.
In her lone year in cross country as an eighth grader, she won the Class A state title in 2016 with a school record and state meet course record.
The 2021 High School Male Athlete of the Year nominees are David Severson of Douglas, Sam Schlabach of Rapid City Christian, Micah Swallow of Rapid City Central, Ryan Brink of Rapid City Stevens and Jake Goble of St. Thomas More.
Severson earned 13 letters at Douglas — five in football, three in basketball and five in track and field.
In football he was All-Black Hills Conference in 2021 and was selected to play in the South Dakota All Star Football Game.
In track and field, he placed sixth in the Class AA high jump in 2021, seventh in the long jump and eighth in the 4X100 relay. He won the BHC high jump title in 2021, was fourth in the long jump and seventh in the 100.
Schlabach earned seven letters at Rapid City Christian — four in football and three in basketball.
In football he was a First Team All-Conference and First Team Class 9AA All-State as a linebacker in 2020, with 169 tackles (128 solo stops), 11 tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback sacks. In basketball in 2021 he was all-conference.
Swallow earned nine letters at Central — one in soccer, three in football, three in basketball and two in track and field.
In 2020-2021 in basketball, he averaged a double-double at 22 points and 10.7 rebounds a game. He set school records with 175 field goals and 458 points. He was named to the Class AA All-State First team in 2021 and on the second team in 2020. He was Honorable Mention All-State in football in 2020.
Brink earned 10 letters at Stevens — three in football, five in wrestling and two in track and field.
In wrestling, he was a State A finalist his junior year at 220 pounds and again at 195 pounds in 2021. He was a Region 4A champion and state Greco Roman champion in 2019 and was on the Disney Duals team in 2018, named All-American.
In track and field he placed sixth in the discus in 2021 at the state meet.
Goble earned four letters at STM in football and also four in Post 22 baseball.
In football he was named to the All Black Hills Conference First Team in 2019 and 2020 and was on the All-State Legion baseball team in 2020, helping lead the Hardhats to the state title.
The 2020 High School Female Athlete of the Year nominees include Molly Swartz of Douglas (six letters in golf, 36 Top-10 finishes, five firsts), Alyssa Burke of Rapid City Central (six letters, hit .605 in softball in 2019 and struck out 64 hitters), Rebecca Morgan of Rapid City Christian (12 letters, 1,363 digs in volleyball, 196 aces), Kyah Watson of Rapid City Stevens (13 letters, two-time First Team All-State in basketball and one Second Team, and one Second Team All-State in volleyball) and Kaci Cooper of St. Thomas More (16 letters, 12-time state placers in track).
The 2020 High School Male Athlete of the Year nominees are Ryan Tompkins of Douglas (six letters, All-BHC honorable mention in soccer and basketball), Payton Causey of Rapid City Christian (seven letters, All-BHC in soccer), Erik Keohane of Central (10 letters, All-State in soccer 2019 and 2020, All-American as a junior), Cooper Voorhees of Stevens (six letters in wrestling, state champion in wrestling junior and senior years) and Ryder Kirsch of STM (10 letters, All-State as QB in football, First Team All-State in basketball in 2020, Second Team All-State in 2019, South Dakota Mr. Basketball in 2020).
There will be five College Athletes of the Year honored, two from 2020 and three from 2021.
The 2020 honorees include Kaitlyn King of Northern State University (softball) and Jared Maciejczak of Chadron State College (football). The 2021 honorees are Chelsey Christensen of Missouri (gymnastics), Chloe Larson of Washington State (swimming) and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College (cross country).
There will be seven inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame — four from 2020 and three from 2021.
They include the 2020 honorees Ciara Duffy Eastmo, women's basketball from STM and the University of South Dakota; Jamie Zepp, contributor as TV news and sports director at KEVN and Kelly Meyers Rothberg, golfer from Stevens and the University of Wyoming and women's golf coach at Louisville.
The 2021 Hall of Fame honorees are Billy Paulch, tennis player from Stevens and Creighton University; Paul Sterling, activities director at Stevens and Dave Dolan, track and field coach from Rapid City Central.
The College Athletes of the Year and Hall of Fame biographies will be featured in Saturday's Rapid City Journal.