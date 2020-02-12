Rapid City student receives fully qualified offer of appointment to U.S. Air Force Academy

WASHINGTON | U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that his principal nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy, Corwyn “Ethan” Wipf, has received a fully qualified offer of acceptance to the Air Force Academy. Ethan is a student at Rapid City Christian School. He is the son of Corwyn and Sarah Wipf of Rapid City.

“I’m proud to have nominated Ethan to the Air Force Academy as my principal nominee,” said Rounds. “He has always wanted to serve his country in the Air Force, and one of his teachers — a former Air Force Officer herself — encouraged him to apply to the Academy. Through his hard work and dedication, he has gained acceptance into one of the most prestigious service academies in the world. I congratulate him on this achievement and wish him the best as a cadet!”

“I am extremely honored to have the amazing opportunity to represent South Dakota at the Air Force Academy,” said Wipf. “I am also incredibly thankful to Senator Rounds for his nomination, allowing this dream of mine to come to fruition. This couldn’t have been possible without my family, my friends, my teachers and my Savior. I am excited to begin my journey in the United States Air Force.”

