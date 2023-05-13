Evelyn Haar of Rapid City Stevens was one of 161 students nationwide to be honored as a 2023 Presidential Scholar, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.

Presidential Scholars comprise one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education. Students are first nominated by Chief State School Officers and then must apply to be considered.

Haar took all 10 advanced placement classes Stevens offers, including AP calculus taught by her mother Jennifer, and scored a nearly perfect 35 on the ACT. The recognition is a testament to her hard work and the support from her teachers and family, she said. She is also thankful for the support from her friends and fellow classmates at Stevens, Sophie Schmid and Megan Zhu, who were semifinalists in the competition.

"They were so happy and supportive right away. They even ran down to the office and asked them if they could put it on announcements," Haar said. "It has been a great experience."

Haar has competed in national science bowl and debate competitions and during the South Dakota state tennis competitions she won her flight and took home the team title. Before she begins her industrial engineering studies at Purdue University in the fall, she will intern at an engineering lab at South Dakota Mines during the summer. She was inspired by her parents to pursue engineering because they both have backgrounds in chemical engineering, she said.

Attending Meadowbrook Elementary School, Southwest Middle School and Stevens High School, Haar is proud to have earned national academic recognition while receiving a public education.

"I'm really thankful for the education I've gotten from public schools and I really hope people continue to support Rapid City public schools," Haar said. "I'm proud that I have an education that is accessible to anyone."