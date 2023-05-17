The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education finalized a raise to existing teachers' salary. The 7% raise came after months of contract negotiations between the district and Rapid City Education Association and will apply to the 2023-2024 school year.

There was no board member opposition to the motion.

In addition the the pay raise, the new teaching contracts include annual education salary enhancements of $1,100 for teachers with a master's degree, $1,350 with an education specialist degree and $1,600 with a doctorate degree.

The new contract also reversed the signing bonus amounts. Instead of giving more to first year teachers, it will give more to third year teachers. A first year teacher will receive a $500 signing bonus, a second year teacher a $1,000 bonus and a third year a $2,000 bonus.

The increase in teacher salary was made possible by Senate Bill 24 that increased state financial aid to district's general fund. It was signed by Governor Kristi Noem in March. The bill provided nearly $40 million in new funding for K-12 education.

In addition to teachers, existing paraprofessionals received a 7% raise, in-house council an 8% raise, district directors an 8% raise, IT professionals a 7.8% raise and new IT employees a 3% raise.

During the 2022-2023 schools year, the starting salary for teachers in the Rapid City Area School District was $40,000 and increases with experience up to $48,560 for teachers with more than 10 years of experience, according RCAS.

Including the District of Columbia, South Dakota ranks 49 in the country for teacher pay with an average salary of $50,592. Only Mississippi and West Virginia pay their teachers less.