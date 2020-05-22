Rapid City teen struck by SUV on city's west side

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to Monument Health after she was hit by a black SUV in the 4600 block of South Canyon road this afternoon.
She is in serious condition.
The Chevrolet SUV was eastbound when it left the roadway and traveled through at least three residential yards before finally coming to rest against a tree.
The circumstances of the accident are still under investigation.
The story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.