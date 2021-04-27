Rapid City to host junior hockey team

The Black Hills are set to become the new home of a junior hockey team after the North American 3 Hockey League announced Tuesday its approval of the purchase of the Missoula Jr. Bruins and relocation to Rapid City.

The move comes with a new name, as the team will become the Badlands Sabres and compete in the NA3HL Frontier Division starting in the 2021-22 season, which runs from mid-September to mid-April.

“Rapid City is a community with a long tradition and history of supporting sports teams at all levels, from youth to the professional ranks,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said in a statement. “We welcome the Badlands Sabres and the North American 3 Hockey League to Rapid City.”

The Badlands Sabres will play their home games at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. Its new ownership, The Badlands Sabres Hockey Group, LLC, includes former Rapid City Rush star Danny Battochio, former Rush player and Rushmore Thunder head coach Brendon Hodge and Vern Burress, owner of several Rapid City businesses.

Burress said in a statement that the team will consist of a few players from South Dakota, and across the United States and Canada.