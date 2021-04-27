Rapid City to host junior hockey team

The Black Hills are set to become the new home of a junior hockey team after the North American 3 Hockey League announced Tuesday its approval of the purchase of the Missoula Jr. Bruins and relocation to Rapid City.
The move comes with a new name, as the team will become the Badlands Sabres and compete in the NA3HL Frontier Division starting in the 2021-22 season, which runs from mid-September to mid-April.
“Rapid City is a community with a long tradition and history of supporting sports teams at all levels, from youth to the professional ranks,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said in a statement. “We welcome the Badlands Sabres and the North American 3 Hockey League to Rapid City.”
The Badlands Sabres will play their home games at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. Its new ownership, The Badlands Sabres Hockey Group, LLC, includes former Rapid City Rush star Danny Battochio, former Rush player and Rushmore Thunder head coach Brendon Hodge and Vern Burress, owner of several Rapid City businesses.
Burress said in a statement that the team will consist of a few players from South Dakota, and across the United States and Canada.
“As the ownership group of the Badlands Sabres, we are very excited to bring this level of junior hockey to Black Hills region," Burrress said. "Our main goal is to provide players the opportunity to play, expand their skills, and have the possibility to advance after their high school playing career is over."
City Recreation Division Director Doug Lowe worked with league and team officials on the transfer. The Rapid City Council is set to consider the licensing agreement between the City and the Sabres organization at Wednesday’s working session with approval scheduled at next Monday’s Council meeting.
“The league provides an exciting level of hockey and offers a great and unique opportunity for prospects to display their skills and hone their talents,” said Lowe in a statement. “The City is excited to partner with the league and the Sabres organization.”
