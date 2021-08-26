RAPID CITY VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Pendegraft takes over senior-heavy Stevens squad looking for rebound season

When the head coaching position of the Rapid City Stevens volleyball team opened up earlier this year, Elizabeth Pendegraft didn’t initially apply, and actually recommended that other people she knew look into it.
But after time passed and the job had yet to be filled, she decided to throw her hat into the ring.
“I actually tried to get a lot of my friends to go out for it,” she said. “They hadn’t hired somebody and there were only a couple months left of school, and I was like, ‘I better apply or they won’t have somebody.’”
Pendegraft, a Douglas alumna and South Dakota School of Mines graduate, has taken over the reigns at Stevens following the departure of Kylie Voorhees, who moved to East River, and is now guiding a program that has seen plenty of success in recent memory, winning the Class AA state title in 2018, but will be looking for a bounce-back this season after after ending last year below .500 and being unable to compete in the SoDak16 due to COVID-19 issues.
She said she feels honored to be head coach, leading a squad that she said has a strong player for every position.
“There aren’t many teams that I’ve coached that I can say that about,” said Pendegraft, who’s also coached at St. Thomas More as well as the Black Hills Juniors Volleyball Club. “There are a lot of really good athletes who I get to work with. They’re very dedicated.”
In her inaugural season with the Raiders, Pendegraft has a senior-laden roster to her advantage, as nine of the 13 listed players are in their final year of high school. Among them, middle hitters Jayda McNabb and Tiffany Fuhrmann, 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11 respectively, headline the front lines, while 5-foot-8 Isabel Higgins, 6-foot Bailee Sobczak and 5-foot-7 Jadeyn Holzer fill the outside hitter roles.
Where Pendegraft wants to make changes in the program is by rounding out positions and allowing for multiple players to compete at multiple positions. She’s helped move this method along by developing position-specific practices each day, such as focusing on setters on Mondays and Thursdays and blockers on Wednesdays and Fridays.
“By doing that we allow each player to hit lots of different balls,” she said. “(We’re) just really working on diversifying positions. It wasn’t anything they did in the past.”
She also wants to teach her new team to never be satisfied with a kill or a point, and to work on constantly improving.
“A lot of them hit a certain point where they’re just happy with (a hit), and they need to be pushed to that next level,” she said. “If you don’t push them they’ll stay there, so I've really been pushing them on speeding up their offense, not just being happy with good but pushing for better.”
Stevens opens the season at home Friday against Pierre T.F. Riggs.
CENTRAL BECOMING DEFENSIVE-MINDED
The Rapid City Central volleyball team won’t be trying to overpower teams with their offense this year, opting instead to let opponents come to them.
After a 3-25 record in 2020, winning only 13 sets, the Cobblers enter this season with a new strategy and are becoming defensive-minded to make up for weaknesses on offense.
“We want to make sure our mindset has changed for our defense,” head coach Jayna Morrill said. “We want to tire out the other team because of our defense. We want to frustrate the other team, because our defense is improving and it’s making them adjust as hitters instead of us always adjusting as a defense.”
Morrill said her squad has remained open to the transition, is determined to find success with it and expresses great leadership. A large portion of their leadership will come from the junior class, of which half of the 16 listed players on the team come from and who provide utility on the floor.
“They can play a lot of different positions, which helps us in the long run because they’re not set in just being a middle (hitter) and an outside (hitter),” Morrill said. “We can throw them in at any time, so we’re very versatile.”
Amarae Rinto, a 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter headlines one of six seniors, along with 5-foot-5 senior libero Lindsey Nelson, who will be the eyes and the voice of the defense. Six-foot senior Matayah Yellow Mule has greatly improved from a year ago, Morrill said, and should use her athleticism to her advantage.
In addition to their on-court play, Morrill said Rinto, Nelson and Yellow Mule are helping set a precedent for the continuation of the Central volleyball program.
“These girls who are seniors now bought into our program last year,” she said. “And they are really buying into it this year and making sure the younger kids are buying into what we want to be in the future.”
The Cobblers host Aberdeen Central for their season opener Friday at Naasz Gym.
RC CHRISTIAN JOINS BLACK HILLS CONFERENCE
Elizabeth Kieffer is back for another season as head coach of Rapid City Christian, but her squad finds itself in a new conference.
The Comets are now members of the Black Hills Conference after an impressive 29-6 record last year and an appearance in the Class A state tournament. They’re no strangers to that competition, however, going 10-2 against BHC foes in 2020.
Kieffer said she’s thrilled to be a part of a conference her team has fared well against.
“It’s going to be a competitive season and we’re excited about having those opportunities to be a part of that conference,” she said. “We’re taking every day as it comes and we’re just ready to compete, and hopefully in the end we can just do as well as we can.”
RC Christian has 10 BHC matches this season, along with a trio of East River matchups and three out-of-state meetings.
With stiff competition on the horizon, the Comets will be relying on the leadership of three key returners as several new faces join the program. Junior Olivia Kieffer, the recent USD basketball commit, is leading the group, while senior Jaedyn Namanny and sophomore Anna Egge are also back in starting roles.
Kieffer said it’ll be important this season to maintain fortitude psychologically.
“Just working on that every day in practice and every game, whether it’s in the Black Hills Conference or beyond,” she said. “Just having that mental toughness throughout the season will be huge for us.”
RC Christian opened its campaign with an inter-class matchup against Douglas where it won in four sets. It’ll play again Saturday against St. Thomas More at Hart Ranch.
STM LEARNING NEW STYLE OF VOLLEYBALL
In the past, the St. Thomas More volleyball team has relied on the strength of its front line being able to hit the ball straight down.
This season, however, the Cavaliers aren’t just here to hit the ball.
“This year, we are trying to change our program around and embrace all aspects of the game, rather than just being able to hit,” head coach Shannah Loeffen said. We’re trying to really focus on the whole program succeeding in passing, setting and hitting.”
STM’s 2020 squad that went 21-10 and reached the SoDak 16 was rare, Loeffen said, armed with height and power. Because of that, she wants to develop well-rounded players who can succeed at multiple positions.
In preparation for the transition, Loeffen, along with new assistant coaches, have done research and attended clinics to improve their technique.
“Having the team we had last year doesn’t come around often, and I think it is great to create players who are versatile,” she said. “That makes the biggest difference for all of us to be able to work on each other’s strengths.”
The Cavaliers have a significant gap to fill after the graduation of multi-sport standout Haleigh Timmer, leaving them to rely on key returning players Reese Ross, a 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter/middle hitter, and Mairin Duffy, a 5-foot-11 senior right setter/outside hitter, who both made an impact last fall. They also have the addition of Emma Blomme, a 5-foot-7 senior right setter who transferred from Rapid City Central, and they’ll be looking to 6-foot-1 sophomore middle hitter/right setter Megan Lee and 5-foot-9 freshman middle hitter/outside hitter Riley Gylten as underclassmen to stand out.
“Even though we’ve been successful so far with (power hitting),” Loeffen said. “It’s definitely going to be our biggest challenge in taking these returning players and regrooming them into a different style of volleyball.”
After an opening night loss to Douglas on Tuesday in which the Cavaliers battled back from a two-sets-to-none hole and fell 15-13 in the fifth set, St. Thomas More returns to the court Saturday for a meeting with Rapid City Christian at Hart Ranch.
