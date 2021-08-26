RAPID CITY VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Pendegraft takes over senior-heavy Stevens squad looking for rebound season

Morrill said her squad has remained open to the transition, is determined to find success with it and expresses great leadership. A large portion of their leadership will come from the junior class, of which half of the 16 listed players on the team come from and who provide utility on the floor.

“They can play a lot of different positions, which helps us in the long run because they’re not set in just being a middle (hitter) and an outside (hitter),” Morrill said. “We can throw them in at any time, so we’re very versatile.”

Amarae Rinto, a 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter headlines one of six seniors, along with 5-foot-5 senior libero Lindsey Nelson, who will be the eyes and the voice of the defense. Six-foot senior Matayah Yellow Mule has greatly improved from a year ago, Morrill said, and should use her athleticism to her advantage.

In addition to their on-court play, Morrill said Rinto, Nelson and Yellow Mule are helping set a precedent for the continuation of the Central volleyball program.

“These girls who are seniors now bought into our program last year,” she said. “And they are really buying into it this year and making sure the younger kids are buying into what we want to be in the future.”