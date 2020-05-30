Rapid City walks in memory of George Floyd

Jones said there wasn’t one bad thing done at the event, and that’s how it’s supposed to be. He said it’s important to show unity, respect and change, and seeing what he did Saturday was absolutely beautiful.

Chyna Sanders and Indago Banks, two participants in the walk, said they felt a responsibility to be at the walk as two young women of color.

“Doing all of it and yelling out the chants we were saying, saying his name out loud just releases so much pressure off of you,” Sanders said. “Knowing we’re doing this for a reason, for justice. If you get justice, you will have peace.”

Banks said she has a 6-year-old and the last thing she wants to have to worry about is him not coming home.

However, both said the walk and its meaning extends beyond their experiences and ethnicities.

“I’ve heard a lot of people complain about black lives matter, all lives matter and the difference between it,” Banks said. “Every single person, again, we are all human no matter what race, and nobody should be judged based on the color of their skin. Everybody should be treated the same.”