Rapid City will host 2020 State Arts Conference

South Dakota artists, arts advocates, arts organization members, art lovers and community leaders will gather in downtown Rapid City for the 2020 State Arts Conference May 14-16. The conference, sponsored by the South Dakota Arts Council and Arts South Dakota, features presentations from Mary Anne Carter, Chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts; Torrie Allen, President and CEO of Arts Midwest; Lori Pourier, President and CEO of First People’s Fund, and Lori L. Jacobwith, Fundraising Culture Change Expert & Master Storyteller with Ignited Fundraising.

The 2020 State Arts Conference will be a place to learn and network with others who share a connection to South Dakota’s cultural community. A variety of practical sessions will be offered during the conference, with opportunities to acquire new skills to impact the arts in communities throughout the state.

Sessions will be offered in over a dozen tracks, including community arts; professional development for artists and organizations; equity, inclusion and accessibility; arts education; rural arts; storytelling; tourism and the arts; fundraising and grant-writing; nonprofit arts; the arts and health; digital marketing; arts advocacy, and board development. Full details and more information on workshop presenters at this year’s State Arts Conference are available on the Arts South Dakota website, www.ArtsSouthDakota.org.

