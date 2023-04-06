A Rapid City woman appeared in Pennington County Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to allegations she abused four children in 2020 and 2021.

Nicole Geigle, 39, is charged in a Feb. 16 indictment with four counts of child abuse. The indictment alleged she abused a 15-year-old, 11-year-old, 10-year-old, and nine-year-old from Aug. 1, 2020 to March 8, 2021.

Geigle pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Her attorney was not present at the hearing, although a different defense attorney stood in for him and requested the court set a date for Geigle's attorney to address bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on May 2 for a bond and status hearing.

Geigle's bond is currently set at $10,000 cash only. She's held at the Pennington County Jail.

If convicted on the charges, Geigle faces up to a total of 40 years in prison and an $80,000 fine — 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for each count.