A 32-year-old Rapid City woman appeared in Pennington County Court Thursday morning to face allegations she abused eight young children last year.

A grand jury charged Misty Palmier with four counts of felony aggravated child abuse — the abuse of a child under the age of seven — and four counts of felony child abuse, which is the abuse of a child who is seven or older.

The March 15 indictment alleged she abused a 10-month-old, two-year-old, three-year-old, five-year-old, seven-year-old, eight-year-old, 10-year-old and 11-year-old from July 30, 2022 to Aug. 2, 2022.

Palmier appeared before Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison from the Pennington County Jail through video conference to have the charges read to her.

When Morrison asked if she'd like a lawyer, she responded, "I don't even know what to do. I didn't know I had these until now."

A different judge had set Palmier's bond at $5,000 cash only. Morrison kept the bond at that amount and issued no contact orders for all eight children.

If Palmier is convicted of the charges, she faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each aggravated child abuse count and up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for each child abuse count.

This is not the first time Palmier has faced allegations of mistreating children.

In January 2016, she was charged with eight felony counts of desertion of a child. She ultimately pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts of nonsupport of a child by a parent.

According to state law, a parent is guilty of nonsupport when they intentionally fail to furnish a child with necessary food, clothing, shelter, medical attendance, other remedial care, or other means of support.

Palmier received a one-year sentence with 308 days suspended and 52 days time served followed by one year of probation, which expired in September 2017.

She currently has a pending methamphetamine and paraphernalia possession case in Minnehaha county from December 2022, as well as two open cases in Meade County. On Aug. 10, 2022, she was arrested and charged with a DUI, driving without insurance, having an open container in a vehicle, a seatbelt violation and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Palmier also faces a charge in Pennington County from May 2022 for allegedly driving without insurance.

Further court dates have not been set in the abuse case.