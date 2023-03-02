A Pennington County judge recused herself from an animal neglect case Thursday at the arraignment of 65-year-old Lauri Jobbins of Rapid City, whose attorney appeared on her behalf.

Jobbins is charged with 13 counts of aiding and abetting neglect, abandonment or mistreatment of an animal. The charges are each Class 1 misdemeanors with a maximum of one year in the county jail and a $2,000 fine.

Magistrate Judge Sarah Morrison recused herself because she is "related to individuals involved in the investigation."

Jobbins' charges are identical to what her husband, 72-year-old Kenneth Jobbins, faces. His arraignment was on Jan. 23 before Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue. Both Kenneth and Lauri have been released on their own recognizance.

According to the indictment bearing the couples' names, the neglected animals included eight dead horses, a donkey with overgrown hooves, a mare with a body condition score of 2, and two mares with body condition scores of 3.

Body condition scores are based on fat buildup and bone visibility, according to the Bureau of Land Management. The scoring goes from a 1, poor or extremely emaciated, to a score of 9, extremely fat. A 2 is considered very thin or emaciated while a 3 is considered thin.

The Jobbins' charges came after the Pennington County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on Jan. 5 at the Jobbins' rural property on the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue north of Rapid City and seized 14 horses and two donkeys.

A Pennington County judge awarded the ownership of the animals to Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue, a Piedmont rescue operation. The sheriff's office said the transfer of ownership was done with the agreement of Kenneth Jobbins.

The Central States Fairground staff assisted by providing space for the animals rehabilitation, according to the sheriff's office.

Lauri Jobbins is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. April 3 for a status hearing before Magistrate Judge Todd Hyronimus. Her lawyer said he suspects they will reach a plea deal with the state and that will turn into a change of plea hearing.

Kenneth Jobbins is scheduled to appear in court a 1 p.m. March 23 for a status hearing.