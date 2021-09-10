Rapid City woman celebrates 100th birthday

“It was nice,” she said.

W.T. was in the Marines when World War II started, and Fran became a war bride when the couple married on Jan. 22, 1944. W.T. later enlisted in the Air Force. In addition to serving in World War II, W.T. was a veteran of Korea and Vietnam.

In the 1960s, W.T. was stationed in Okinawa, and the Harris family moved from San Angelo. It was an adventure for the Harris children, who had never been outside the state of Texas until their move to Okinawa. The island was under the administration of the United States at the time and until 1972.

The move was an adventure for Fran, too, who said she hasn’t traveled much aside from the family’s time in Okinawa. The entire family fondly recalls living there. They toured the island, which is now part of Japan, and learned about Okinawa’s history.

When her youngest son was old enough to go to school, Fran began tutoring Okinawan students who wanted to improve their English.

“We loved the people there,” Fran said.