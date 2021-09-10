Rapid City woman celebrates 100th birthday

Fran Harris chuckles when she’s asked about the secrets to a long life.
“This is my favorite thing to say: I eat chocolate and I drink Diet Coke!” she laughed.
Fran celebrated her 100th birthday Friday. She was born Sept. 10, 1921, in San Angelo, Texas, and for the past 50 years she’s been a Rapid City resident. About 50 family members from six states and friends are gathering today for a birthday open house from 2 to 6 p.m. in the reception room at Days Inn, 725 Jackson Blvd., in Rapid City.
Fran is the proud mother of five – Don Harris of Rapid City, Carol Briggs of Waxhaw, N.C., Jay Harris of Arlington, Texas, Jeff Harris of Fairborn, Ohio, and Paul Harris of Piedmont.
“They’re all sweethearts,” Fran said.
She’s also “Gran Fran” to eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Fran – and all of her children – were born in San Angelo.
“I was born in a house. That’s where everybody seemed to be born in those days, and the grandmother always came to be the nurse or doctor,” she said.
Growing up with her parents, two brothers who were 9 and 12 years older and a younger sister born two years later, Fran never imagined she’d spend half her life in South Dakota. Her husband’s military career brought the family to the Black Hills. Fran met her future husband, W.T. Harris III, when he moved to her neighborhood; she was 12 and he was 13.
“It was nice,” she said.
W.T. was in the Marines when World War II started, and Fran became a war bride when the couple married on Jan. 22, 1944. W.T. later enlisted in the Air Force. In addition to serving in World War II, W.T. was a veteran of Korea and Vietnam.
In the 1960s, W.T. was stationed in Okinawa, and the Harris family moved from San Angelo. It was an adventure for the Harris children, who had never been outside the state of Texas until their move to Okinawa. The island was under the administration of the United States at the time and until 1972.
The move was an adventure for Fran, too, who said she hasn’t traveled much aside from the family’s time in Okinawa. The entire family fondly recalls living there. They toured the island, which is now part of Japan, and learned about Okinawa’s history.
When her youngest son was old enough to go to school, Fran began tutoring Okinawan students who wanted to improve their English.
“We loved the people there,” Fran said.
W.T.’s Air Force career ultimately brought the family to Ellsworth Air Force Base. Fran worked for 18 years as the secretary for the commander of Base Supply at Ellsworth. After W.T.’s retirement, he and Fran stayed in Rapid City. W.T. died in 1998 and is buried at Black Hills National Cemetery.
“After my husband died, I thought I would move back to Texas but I wanted to be where he was buried,” Fran said. “I’ve never been sorry. I love South Dakota.”
Throughout her life, Fran said she's loved being involved in church wherever she lived. In San Angelo, she was the first church librarian at First Baptist Church. She’s enjoyed teaching all ages of children “as well as her whole herd of kids at home,” Jay Harris said, chuckling.
Fran attends Calvary Baptist Church in Rapid City, though the COVID-19 pandemic has curtailed her ability to go to church services.
Though the pandemic has kept her home-bound much of the time, Fran keeps busy. Fran’s an avid viewer of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy,” and she’s a whiz at word search puzzles. Fran also loves reading Christian romance novels on her Kindle. She goes through about a book a week, Jay said, and though she was initially hesitant to give up paper books, now she loves Kindle.
“She reads her Kindle,” Jay said. “She’ll finish one book up and say, ‘OK, I need the next one loaded up.”