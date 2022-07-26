Rapid City woman dies after motorcycle crash

A 46-year-old Rapid City woman died at the hospital Sunday following a motorcycle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard.

Rapid City police said a call was received about the accident at approximately 7:25 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they located the downed motorcycle and Cari Wagner unconscious in the grass nearby. A medical unit arrived and transported Wagner to the hospital, where she died.

RCPD said Wagner was a passenger on the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet. The male driver, whose name has not been released, told officers he was northbound on Highway 16 and attempted to turn east onto Catron Boulevard when he lost control of the motorcycle.

Members of RCPD's Critical Accident Reconstruction Team worked to map the crash, and their investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing.