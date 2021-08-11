Rapid City woman identified as motorcyclist who died in Saturday crash

Journal Staff
A Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday near Wall, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
Trisha Michael, 36, was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 after she lost control of the 2011 Harley-Davidson FLSTF motorcycle she was driving, which hit a guard rail, throwing her from the motorcycle.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. Sunday about a mile west of Wall.
