Rapid City woman identified as motorcyclist who died in Saturday crash
A Rapid City woman has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday near Wall, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

Trisha Michael, 36, was killed in a crash on Interstate 90 after she lost control of the 2011 Harley-Davidson FLSTF motorcycle she was driving, which hit a guard rail, throwing her from the motorcycle. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash occurred at 11:52 a.m. Sunday about a mile west of Wall. 

