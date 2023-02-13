A 28-year-old Rapid City woman will spend the next 12 years in prison for killing a 27-year-old passenger in an April 2021 drunk driving roll-over crash.

Ty Brown Otter died in the roll-over crash west of Box Elder. The driver, Juanita Wolfe, cried Monday at her vehicular manslaughter sentencing as she looked up at a photo of the young man she met as a child in boarding school.

"Ty and Juanita were friends," Wolfe's attorney, Ole Oleson, told Circuit Court Judge Joshua Hendrickson at the emotional hearing before the judge sentenced Wolfe to 15 years in prison with three suspended.

Wolfe was out on bond on April 8, 2021 for a DUI when she drove a 2005 Jeep Cherokee eastbound on a country road west of Box Elder while under the influence. The vehicle overturned. There were four people in the vehicle, only three survived.

Brown Otter, a father of two and brother to seven siblings, died in the crash.

His mother, Maethus Tremmel, spoke through tears at Wolfe's sentencing about missing her son and not being able to get him gifts for Christmas and his birthday, which is the same day.

"Instead of him coming through the doors and saying 'Merry Christmas, Mom,' I have a grave to go to," Tremmel said. "This is a life sentence without my son."

Brown Otter's 13-year-old sister also spoke at the sentencing. The young girl said her big brother always made her laugh with funny faces. He was proud of her for pursuing gymnastics and promised to come to her competitions.

"But he wasn't there," the girl said.

Brown Otter's 6-year-old daughter, coached by a family member, also spoke at the hearing.

"Ty was my daddy ... but now he's in heaven ... I have to grow up without my daddy," she said.

Some of Wolfe's family members were present in the courtroom, and her cousin, Allison Bear Nose, spoke on her behalf.

"We've been close for a long time," Bear Nose said. "I know she'd never want to do this to anyone intentionally ... her family misses her and her son misses her."

Rohl asked the judge to sentence Wolfe to five years with credit for time served. The state asked for the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Senior Deputy Pennington County State's Attorney Jason Thomas said the statute maximum is "wholly inadequate" for the crime. He emphasized the recklessness on Wolfe's part for driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and putting any "unlucky enough" to be a passenger at risk.

Whether Wolfe was under the influence of cocaine is disputed. Her attorney said she merely had metabolites and admitted to using the drug days before the crash, but had not used it that day.

At her change of plea hearing, Thomas noted that her blood alcohol content was .124 after the crash, and Wolfe admitted to being under the influence when she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

In exchange for Wolfe's guilty plea, the state did not pursue charges for the allege cocaine use and they dropped four other charges in the case: unauthorized injection of methamphetamine, a DUI charge, obstruction and driving with a suspended license.

They also agreed to drop seven other criminal files against Wolfe dating back to 2019, including a DUI case and several cases for driving with a revoked license.

"You shouldn't have been driving at all," Hendrickson said at the sentencing.