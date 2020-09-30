Rapid City woman's mural sends message of hope to breast cancer patients

Breast cancer has touched artist Madison Radke’s life through her human and her canine best friends. Seeing their struggles inspired her winning mural design for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
This is the third year Monument Health has sponsored a local artist’s mural in Rapid City’s Art Alley. Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and offering support to breast cancer patients and their families.
Radke, 19, has entered the mural contest all three years before her simple, striking design “Faith, Love, Hope” won this year through a Facebook Like campaign.
“The butterfly is symbolic of life, hope, endurance and transformation. I thought that’s what people go through with breast cancer,” Radke said. “Faith, hope and love is what people need to get through their battle with breast cancer.”
The mural’s color scheme is deliberately minimal — black, white and pink.
“I feel like pink is very important for the (breast cancer awareness) ribbon. I didn’t want to do too many colors,” Radke said. “I just hope people are touched by the idea. I hope it spreads awareness to other people about breast cancer.”
Breast cancer first affected Radke’s life in an entirely unexpected manner when her basset hound, Sandy, was diagnosed with the disease. The Radke family rescued Sandy from a puppy mill where the dog had been used to breed multiple litters. That, Radke said, contributed to Sandy developing breast cancer. So far, the family’s beloved pet has survived.
“Like in humans, breast cancer can reoccur. She really put up a fight,” Radke said.
Then, the mother of Radke’s best friend was diagnosed. She battled breast cancer two years ago and is now a survivor of the disease.
“She’s doing awesome!” Radke said
At 10 feet tall and 14 feet wide, the Art Alley mural is the biggest public work Radke has created yet. She spent 12 days painting it before it was debuted on Tuesday.
“It’s a really cool experience because it’s amazing how many people I’ve met from different states, and people walking by ask me questions about it. It’s a great experience,” Radke said.
Previously, Radke has entered local t-shirt design and other art competitions. While she was a student at Central High School, Radke designed a vehicle wrap for a police car. She’s also painted three murals in her own home and one in another house, Radke said.
Radke has always had an interest in health and the medical field and began her college studies at School of Mines. She’s now looking for a school where she can study art and ultimately have a full-time career as an artist, Radke said.
