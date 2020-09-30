Rapid City woman's mural sends message of hope to breast cancer patients

Breast cancer has touched artist Madison Radke’s life through her human and her canine best friends. Seeing their struggles inspired her winning mural design for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This is the third year Monument Health has sponsored a local artist’s mural in Rapid City’s Art Alley. Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and offering support to breast cancer patients and their families.

Radke, 19, has entered the mural contest all three years before her simple, striking design “Faith, Love, Hope” won this year through a Facebook Like campaign.

“The butterfly is symbolic of life, hope, endurance and transformation. I thought that’s what people go through with breast cancer,” Radke said. “Faith, hope and love is what people need to get through their battle with breast cancer.”

The mural’s color scheme is deliberately minimal — black, white and pink.

“I feel like pink is very important for the (breast cancer awareness) ribbon. I didn’t want to do too many colors,” Radke said. “I just hope people are touched by the idea. I hope it spreads awareness to other people about breast cancer.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}