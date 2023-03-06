The Rapid City Youth City Council is looking for new members for the upcoming term.

It's an opportunity to learn, grow and engage for local teens aged 14 to 18. All 18 positions are open for a one year term beginning June 2023.

The Rapid City Common Council approved the formation of the YCC in late 2019 and the group began meeting in early 2020.

YCC Advisor Kristen Kiner said the transformation she sees in the students is impressive.

"They go from someone who is interested in learning about government and maybe interested in boosting their resume, but then the transformation is to becoming a leader in our community and engaging their peers or advocating so that others know more," she said.

The Youth City Council is "a full package of 21st century learning," according to Kiner, with opportunities to learn parliamentary procedure, teamwork and problem solving. It's also an opportunity to come out of their shell, finding confidence and their voice.

YCC has worked on community relations and engagement projects from advocating against the proposed social studies standards, building "boredom bags" for children at Monument Health, and promoting awareness of the 9-8-8 suicide hotline. They advise the City Council on youth impacts and keep that channel of communication open between city leaders and local youth.

Eight members took a trip to D.C. last year for the National League of Cities Congressional Summit, something they'll be doing again in just a couple weeks.

"For a couple of people that went last year, it actually changed their plan for post-secondary education or their plan for a career in politics in the future," Kiner said. "After they went there, they were like, 'We really can do this.'"

Anyone interested can apply by visiting rcycc.com. The deadline to apply is March 31; applicants will be notified by May 15. The Youth City Council meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m.