Rapid City's sales tax receipts for 2022 set a record at $38.4 million, nearly six-and-a-half percent higher than 2021.

December's individual numbers were down slightly to $3.56 million, just shy of the $3.6 reached in the same month of 2021. In 2022, Rapid City exceeded three-million in sales tax receipts for nine of the 12 months.

"The overall sales tax receipts hit a record high for the year and held steady with the increases in inflation," said Tracy Davis, interim finance director, City of Rapid City. "The cold snap and winter weather in December appear to have impacted activity for the month."

The United States' inflation rate was 6.5%, meaning the city's 6.46% increase barely trailed nationwide inflation. The Consumer Price Index for the Midwest region showed prices were up 6% in 2022.

During Wednesday's Legal and Finance Committee Meeting, Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun addressed the report with cautious optimism.

"We're optimistic about everything that's going on, but at the same time we need to be prudent, because there's a lot of uncertainty with inflation and the impact on people's wallets and their spending...[we have to] make sure that we recognize this is actually kind of flat in a lot of ways," he said.