Rapid City's building permit valuation reinforces growing demand for housing

Rapid City saw the second-highest building permit valuation in it's history in 2022, just another indicator along the trajectory of growth.

2,866 building permits totaling $364.6 million were issued in 2022, which is half the total number of permits from 2021 — but only $30 million less. It's a significant source of revenue for the city.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher attributes some of that difference to the constant increase in the cost of construction.

"We see the cost of construction going up," Fisher said. "So even though we are setting the valuation of permits as a benchmark, we really need to look at the type of product that's being provided as part of the building permits to factor in what that final result is. We certainly could exceed $400 million this year and be under what would've been issued for 2022 just because the cost of construction only continues to increase, and we don't see that going down."

Projects like the new South Middle School led the way in these valuations; that permit alone accounted for $61 million. Monument Health's Rehab and Critical Care Hospital provided another $24.6 million, and $8.3 million in renovations at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help rounded out the top three most expensive permits.

With all the high value permits comes additional housing construction. City-issued building permits added 24 apartment complexes totaling 172 units and an additional 241 single family homes. It comes as the demand for housing continues to explode.

"We anticipate that not only will we see additional residential development — both in rentals and owner-occupancy — but those services that are needed to accommodate that increase in population. That's what we are seeing," Fisher said. "There's more convenience stores that are on the horizon...hotels...and we see schools expanding and we see stores that want to come in."

2023 is looking to be another big year for the city, which has hit $300 million in building permit valuations every year since 2016 — save for the COVID-19 impact during 2020. Most of those big-ticket projects come in by springtime.

"A lot of the bigger ones are usually in the beginning of the year," said Jasmine Berg, building permit technician. "Just last week we issued a [permit for] a new hotel, which is going out in the buffalo crossing area, and that's 90 rooms."

The numbers do more than just tout the city's success, Fisher said, it also serves to show the community that — and where — it's growing.

"Growth is happening every day," Fisher said. "You drive around the town and you see one more project that's occurring, and that project can have an impact on the traffic flows that you're accustomed to using in the city...what services you now have to go across town to. The building permit report is really important to the extent that this is your community and it's growing, how it's growing, and how it may best serve you and your family."