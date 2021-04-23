Rapid City's Chloe Larson qualifies for Olympic Trials

Nearly two months since giving Washington State its first PAC-12 championship, Chloe Larson has reached another milestone in her swimming career.
The Rapid City native and St. Thomas More alumna qualified for Olympic Trials for the summer games in Tokyo by swimming the 50-meter freestyle in a time of 25.26.
Larson told the Journal back in March that qualifying for the event has been her ultimate goal since her days at a club swimmer with the Rapid City Racers.
Larson earned the PAC-12 title in the 50-yard free with a time of 22.18, but needed to find a long-course meters version of the event at an Olympic-sized pool, which does not contain a turn, to qualify. She was 0.06 seconds short of qualifying last year, but eclipsed the mark by 0.73 seconds this year.
Olympic Trials will take place June 4-7 and June 13-20 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Champion Golf Schools partner with Boulder Canyon
Champion Golf Schools had announced its partnership of its result driven golf school to Boulder Canyon Country Club .
The official launch date will be May 22, celebrated with a complimentary Champion Kickoff Golf Clinic open to adult and junior golfers. Champion Golf Schools is a result driven golf school providing an elite learning environment through vision, motivation and competition. They have a proven structured curriculum focused on guiding and inspiring each student to reach their peak performance. Their winning culture is the product of a positive atmosphere, superior coaching, challenging classes and a relentless drive to give their students an edge on their competition.
Black Hills native and founder of Champion Golf Schools, Chris Collins, believes his teams’ curriculum and coaching will help each student reach their peak performance.
“Champion Golf Schools will be a game-changer for the area’s adult and junior golfers. I want to make the Black Hills junior golfers dominant at the state level and competitive on the national level. I designed our junior golf curriculum to help our students excel and earn Division 1 college scholarships,” said Collins, who played golf collegiately in the PAC-12 at Washington State University. Collins will be joined by Gabe Dirksen, head golf professional at Boulder Canyon Country Club, in providing private and group lessons; as well as coaching the skill level specific junior programs.
BHSU's Lisenbe named RMAC All-Conference
Black Hills State women's soccer senior Alexandria Lisenbe has been named to the RMAC All-Conference Team, as announced by the league office Friday morning.
Lisenbe was named All-RMAC Honorable Mention after playing in all 11 games for the Yellow Jackets this season, totaling 839 minutes played on the year. Prior to this season, she has been a major contributor to the team every year since starting her Yellow Jacket career as a true freshman in the 2017 season.
BHSU Triathlon Invite to wrap up women's season
The Black Hills State women's triathlon team hosts the BHSU Triathlon Invite Sunday in Spearfish, wrapping up the team's 2020-21 season.
The event will start at 8 a.m. with the first of multiple swim heats as they dual Colorado Mesa.
The format will include a 500-meter pool swim, a 25K bike (two loop course) and a 5K run with a track finish at Lyle Hare stadium. Each team's top four finishers will receive points, determining each team's overall score.