Rapid City's Chloe Larson qualifies for Olympic Trials

Champion Golf Schools had announced its partnership of its result driven golf school to Boulder Canyon Country Club .

The official launch date will be May 22, celebrated with a complimentary Champion Kickoff Golf Clinic open to adult and junior golfers. Champion Golf Schools is a result driven golf school providing an elite learning environment through vision, motivation and competition. They have a proven structured curriculum focused on guiding and inspiring each student to reach their peak performance. Their winning culture is the product of a positive atmosphere, superior coaching, challenging classes and a relentless drive to give their students an edge on their competition.

Black Hills native and founder of Champion Golf Schools, Chris Collins, believes his teams’ curriculum and coaching will help each student reach their peak performance.