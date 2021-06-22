Rapid City's Cooper Bowman, Bransen Kuehl invited to MLB Pre-Draft Combine

He said they are expected to hit and throw, take ground balls and be tested for their strength, speed and ability. The prospects played games Tuesday and Wednesday, and again on Saturday.

According to MLB.com, all players will have the opportunity to participate in pro-style workouts Thursday and Friday at the USA Baseball complex. Strength and conditioning assessments will be done both days at the Raleigh Convention Center. There will also be programs on educating players about their upcoming careers in pro baseball and on social media branding.

“It should be anything you can imagine, but it’s cool,” he said. “I’m excited for it; I know Bransen is excited for it. My teammates at school are excited for it. I guess it is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. You can’t miss on it.”

Bowman is one of four Louisville players that will be at the combine. This past season he hit .293, with eight home runs and 22 runs batted it. He had a .387 on base percentage and stole 20 bases successfully out of 24 attempts.

It was a good year, he said, although he would have liked Louisville to get a little further in the postseason as the Cardinals were 28-22 overall and 16-16 in the ACC. They lost 9-8 in 12 innings to Georgia Tech in pool play in ACC Championship

