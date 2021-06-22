 Skip to main content
Rapid City's Cooper Bowman, Bransen Kuehl invited to MLB Pre-Draft Combine
BASEBALL

Rapid City's Cooper Bowman, Bransen Kuehl invited to MLB Pre-Draft Combine

  • Updated
Rapid City Post 22 will be well represented at the Major League Pre-Draft Combine this week, with former Hardhat Cooper Bowman and current pitcher and outfielder Bransen Kuehl participating in the event Thursday through Saturday at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The MLB combine, in its first year, actually began earlier this week and will run through Saturday. The two Rapid City athletes will participate together in the next three days.

With the MLB Draft coming up July 11-13, both Bowman, who is the starting second baseman for the Louisville Cardinals, and Kuehl, committed to the University of Utah, are strong possibilities to be among the list of Post 22 players drafted throughout the years.

Both are ranked in the Top 250 as prospects by MLB.com. Bowman is ranked 170th and Kuehl 214th. Chase Mason of Harrisburg (Viborg-Hurley High School) is also ranked at 250th. Mason competed in the combine earlier this week.

The combine was originally supposed to happen for the first time in 2020, but was canceled because of the pandemic.

Bowman and Kuehl would like nothing more than to hear their names called in a couple of weeks in the draft.

“I’ve been having this dream for a long time, since I was a little kid,” said Kuehl. “If I can take it and if I can learn to grow as a baseball player or as a person, then that is the most important thing I can do in life.”

Bowman, who played for two seasons at Iowa Western before making the jump to the Division I level, would like to make another jump and continue playing the game of baseball.

“I’m kind of living the dream. I can’t complain,” he said.

Although both players are slated to play in the Division I level next season, having a shot to play professional baseball could be too good to pass up.

“If it is there (being drafted), it will not be a difficult decision at all,” said Kuehl. “If the opportunity is there, I’m going to take it.”

Bowman understands where his former Hardhat teammate and friend is coming from, although he would likely be listed as a definite maybe if he is drafted this summer.

He said he wants to play pro ball if the opportunity is there, but there are some variables he would have to consider — the money, the situation and the team.

“I can’t definitely say I would take it, but I would love to if it all played out right,” Bowman said. “If not, I'll go back and finish school, get a degree, and see what the next year holds.”

Bowman believes the combine will be run basically like the NFL combine, dominated with testing and meeting with representatives from various MLB teams.

He said they are expected to hit and throw, take ground balls and be tested for their strength, speed and ability. The prospects played games Tuesday and Wednesday, and again on Saturday.

According to MLB.com, all players will have the opportunity to participate in pro-style workouts Thursday and Friday at the USA Baseball complex. Strength and conditioning assessments will be done both days at the Raleigh Convention Center. There will also be programs on educating players about their upcoming careers in pro baseball and on social media branding.

“It should be anything you can imagine, but it’s cool,” he said. “I’m excited for it; I know Bransen is excited for it. My teammates at school are excited for it. I guess it is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. You can’t miss on it.”

Cooper mug

Bowman

Bowman is one of four Louisville players that will be at the combine. This past season he hit .293, with eight home runs and 22 runs batted it. He had a .387 on base percentage and stole 20 bases successfully out of 24 attempts.

It was a good year, he said, although he would have liked Louisville to get a little further in the postseason as the Cardinals were 28-22 overall and 16-16 in the ACC. They lost 9-8 in 12 innings to Georgia Tech in pool play in ACC Championship

“I really can’t complain. Obviously things could have ended a little differently as a team and individually," he said. "But all-in all, if you would have asked me three years ago if I would have been in this spot, I would say you are crazy. I really have to be thankful for what I do get to do and what I have accomplished.”

Bowman also had two good years at Iowa Western, hitting .418 in 84 games.

Bowman

Rapid City's Cooper Bowman, center, is congratulated by teammates this past season for the Louisville Cardinals. Bowman hit .293 with eight home runs for Louisville in 48 games.

He believes his successful jump to Division I came from preparation, mentally and physically.

“When you get there, you just play from a baseball standpoint,” he said. “From a physical standpoint, you have to adjust to that because that is a bigger jump than most people realize, the physical aspect of Division I sports. Everyone is big, strong, fast and athletic. Scott Benson (Benson Sports Training) is my savior for that. I know Bransen works with him too. We were just with Scott together (Tuesday afternoon). It is a big thing for both of us.”

Up until this season, Bowman had never played second base in his career. To get on the field, though, he was willing to adjust.

It was weird and awkward, he admits, but worth the move.

“The ball comes off the bat the other way for the first time in 21 years. It was different,” he said. “At the Division I level, any way you can get on the field, you have to do it.”

Kuehl, meanwhile, will go to the combine as a pitcher.

“It’s going to be fun; it is definitely a learning opportunity. I’m just blessed to be in this situation. Not many people get to do this,” he said. “I’m glad I get to do this and can learn from it.”

In four games on the mound this season, Kuehl, who has a fastball in the low to mid 90s, is 1-1 with a 4.08 earned run average. In 12 innings he has 21 strikeouts. He leads the Hardhats offensively with a .425 average, including four home runs and 30 RBI.

Kuehl recently missed a pitching start with some minor arm soreness, but said the injury is not serious. He believes he threw a little too much early in the season, more than he was supposed to.

“It’s not lingering. Sometimes certain things I do kind of restrict me, but when I am feeling good, I can still throw the way I want to,” he said.

Kuehl will make a decision on whether he pursues the mound or a position at a later time in his career. He was recruited by Utah as a pitcher and position player.

“If I go to college, I won’t have to make that decision too soon,” he said. “Maybe in the near future, if that is how it goes, I’ll definitely have to choose one way or another."

Ranked by MLB this season has been different, Kuehl said, and a little nerve wracking.

“But it is a great opportunity,” he said.

Although American Legion baseball isn’t as big in some states as traveling teams or the high school game, Kuehl feels that being a part of the Post 22 program has helped him get noticed and invited to the combine.

He has also had some contact with MLB officials and had a pre-draft workout for the Mets and has also played with a team in San Diego and other tournaments.

Post 22 pitcher 1.jpg

Rapid City Post 22 pitcher Bransen Kuehl gets ready to throw to the plate against Sioux Falls West in the 2020 Veteran's Classic at Fitzgerald Stadium.

He believes Utah first watched him a couple of years ago in Omaha (Creighton Prep Tournament) two years ago, and that led to his commitment to the Utes.

“Just the traveling that I have done with different teams, including Post 22, has put me in this situation, so that is great,” he said.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

Bransen Kuehl MLB.com Scouting Report

"After having just two high school players selected in the previous 10 Drafts, South Dakota has a pair of potential picks Kuehl and outfielder Chase Mason. His location doesn't make Kuehl the easiest prospect to scout and he only attended a couple of showcase events last summer, but he threw in the low 90s at both and is extremely athletic and projectable. He's also a center fielder with plus speed and power potential who's ticketed to play both ways in college at Utah, though pro teams definitely prefer him on the mound.

"Kuehl's quick arm generated fastballs that sat in the low 90s and touched 95 mph with some armside run last summer, though he has missed some time this spring with shoulder issues and worked in the upper 80s at times. His slider also can be a plus pitch at its best, climbing into the mid-80s with plenty of depth. Both offerings lack consistency, however, and he hasn't started throwing a changeup because he hasn't needed it against his level of competition.

"Kuehl's athleticism and compact delivery should translate into reliable strikes, though he throws with some effort and will need to refine his control and command. If he can do that and add a changeup, he has a high ceiling as a possible mid-rotation starter. He also comes with little track record and a good deal of reliever risk."

Cooper Bowman MLB.com Scouting Report

"A product of the same high school (Stevens in Rapid City, S.D.) that produced Mark Ellis, Bowman could have a similar future as a multidimensional second baseman. He starred for two years as a shortstop at Iowa Western CC, batting .418 with 44 steals in 84 games and helping the Reivers finish runner-up at the 2019 Junior College World Series, before transferring to Louisville for 2021. He has settled in at second and the leadoff spot and become the Cardinals' most dependable hitter outside of potential No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis.

"Bowman has a smooth right-handed swing, good feel for hitting and a patient approach, allowing him to make regular contact and get on base. He has a quick bat with solid raw power and can drive the ball out of the park from gap to gap, giving him 15-20 homer potential. He's surprisingly fast for a 6-foot, 205-pounder, recording plus to plus-plus run times and showing a knack for stealing bases.

"Though he has slightly improved his arm strength since junior college, Bowman still is average at best in that regard and throws with a funky stroke, so he's better suited for second base than shortstop on an everyday basis. His quickness gives him good range at the keystone, though he needs to improve his consistency. He runs well enough to play center field if needed."

