Rapid City's Hammon first woman to coach NBA team; Lakers beat Spurs

As he exited the court to applause from several of the team's family members in attendance, Popovich pointed a finger at Hammon and had a succinct message.

"You got 'em," Hammon said. "See? He doesn't treat us any differently than he does you guys."

Said LeBron James: "Obviously she's been paying her dues over the last few years and Coach Pop has given her the opportunity. ... It's a beautiful thing just to hear her barking out calls, barking out sets. She's very passionate about the game. Congrats to her and congrats for our league."

Hammon took over the team's huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich's ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.

"Well deserved," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "I've talked to her before and she really knows her stuff and obviously she's here for a reason. She's equipped, intelligent (and the) guys have great respect for her. She's going to be a great coach one day."

A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich's staff in 2014.