COLLEGE SWIMMING

Rapid City's Lane Johnson inducted into US Coast Guard Academy HOF

Rapid City resident Lane Johnson was inducted into the United State Coast Guard Academy's Athletic Hall of Fame three decades after a successful swimming career.

Johnson, a 1985 Rapid City Stevens graduate, earned All-American honors after winning the New England Conference Swimming Championship and placing seventh in the NCAA Division II Championship in the 100-yard butterfly in 1990, the same year he graduated from USCGA. He was also named the academy's Winter Sports Athlete of the Year the same year.

While at Stevens, Johnson was named 1983 South Dakota Male Swimmer of the Year. After graduating from USCGA, he went on to serve 28 active duty years in the Coast Guard, retiring with the rank of captain. 

