Miki Krejcarek Gilloon, formerly of Rapid City, was recently promoted to the rank of colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. She currently serves as a public affairs officer at Air Combat Command, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia.

Gilloon is a 1994 honor graduate of Central High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she pursued a degree in journalism. She entered the U.S. Air Force in 1998 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. She also earned a master’s degree from Webster University.

Gilloon is the daughter of Kevin and Chimi Krejcarek of Honolulu, Hawaii, and formerly of Rapid City.