 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rapid City's Ryan Bachman named to All-iLB team

  • Updated
  • 0
Ryan Bachman

Spearfish Sasquatch second baseman Ryan Bachman throws the ball during a June 13 game at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish.

 Olivia Anderson, Journal staff

Infielder Ryan Bachman was the lone member of the Spearfish Sasquatch to be named to the All-iLB team, announced Friday by Independence League Baseball.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bachman, a Rapid City native and Post 22 alumnus, led the league doubles (18), games played (59) and at-bats (222). He also finished second in hits (70), third in RBIs (45) and hit-by-pitches (15) and fifth in runs (47).

The Minnesota State redshirt sophomore earned a .315 batting average, .436 on-base percentage and .464 slugging percentage this year in his second season with the Sasquatch.

The Spearfish Sasquatch were also named the 2022 iLB Organization of the Year. The team finished third in the Great Plains division with a 30-31 record and reached the Independence League Baseball Championship where they lost in three games to the Western Nebraska Pioneers.       

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

After a lifetime of preparation, King Charles takes the throne

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News