Rapid City's Ryan Bachman named to All-iLB team

Infielder Ryan Bachman was the lone member of the Spearfish Sasquatch to be named to the All-iLB team, announced Friday by Independence League Baseball.

Bachman, a Rapid City native and Post 22 alumnus, led the league doubles (18), games played (59) and at-bats (222). He also finished second in hits (70), third in RBIs (45) and hit-by-pitches (15) and fifth in runs (47).

The Minnesota State redshirt sophomore earned a .315 batting average, .436 on-base percentage and .464 slugging percentage this year in his second season with the Sasquatch.

The Spearfish Sasquatch were also named the 2022 iLB Organization of the Year. The team finished third in the Great Plains division with a 30-31 record and reached the Independence League Baseball Championship where they lost in three games to the Western Nebraska Pioneers.