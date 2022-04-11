 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BILLIARDS

Rapid City's Shane Van Boening wins World Pool Championship

  Updated
Shane Van Boening

Shane Van Boening holds the trophy after winning the 2022 World Pool Championship final Sunday at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. 

 Courtesy Photo

Rapid City's Shane Van Boening claimed the 2022 World Pool Championship final Sunday at Marshall Arena in the United Kingdom, beating Albin Ouschan of Austria. 

“I have been trying for years. Two times I’ve been in the final and two times in the final. I just knew I was going to win the World Pool Championship," an emotional Van Boening said afterward. "I dreamed I would be world champion. It teaches you to work hard, follow your dreams and never give up.”

With the victory, Van Boening, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, became Live 2023 Nineball World No. 1 with over $65,000 in prize money.

"It is a dream come true," he said. "It makes me hungry for more. I will go home and go fishing for a bit, but then I will be working hard again.”

Said Ouschan, “Shane played a great tournament with great comebacks. He deserved it today. I am disappointed, but it is fair to say he played better. He had some rolls but without that, you cannot be world champion.

The win put Van Boening in a commanding position to keep his place in the Team USA Mosconi Cup team Nov. 30-Dec. 3 at Bally's Las Vegas.

"I put in so many hours in my career," he said. "I dreamed of being world champion. Today is that moment.”

