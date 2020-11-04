 Skip to main content
Rapid City's Veterans Day parade cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns
The annual Veterans of Foreign Wars parade and luncheon in Rapid City have been cancelled this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Veterans Day will be observed with a ceremony.

VFW Post 1273 officials are planning a ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Memorial Park. The event will include the VFW Honor Guard posting colors, providing a 21-gun salute and playing "Taps." Post 1273 Commander Wayne Swier will speak and there will be a proclamation from Mayor Steve Allender. The ceremony is open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.

"The decision to cancel this year's parade and luncheon was a difficult one," Swier said Wednesday. "With COVID, many organizations are not able to participate this year. With the continued impacts of COVID on our community, and with concerns for the health and safety of our veterans, family members and volunteers — many of them in the COVID-vulnerable population — we felt it was the proper course of action to take. But we are not letting Veterans Day go by without its due recognition and are inviting the public to Memorial Park for a brief, symbolic tribute to our veterans."

Swier said the Memorial Park observance will begin "at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month," the traditional time when the Armistice was signed ending World War I.

