Rapid City's Walmart on North Lacrosse Street offering COVID-19 shots starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Rapid City. A clinic will be set up at the front of the store inside the Walmart at 1200 North Lacrosse St.

Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.

Eligible patients can schedule an appointment through the Walmart website walmart.com/cp/1228302 to get vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility guidelines — adults 65 and older, health care workers, emergency medical service workers, first responders, law enforcement, correctional officers and anyone 16 or older who has one of the underlying health conditions listed at doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/medicalconditions/.

In addition to making appointments, the online scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the time frame required.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}