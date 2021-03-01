Rapid City's Walmart on North Lacrosse Street offering COVID-19 shots starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, Walmart will begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Rapid City. A clinic will be set up at the front of the store inside the Walmart at 1200 North Lacrosse St.
Insurance is not required, there is no cost to receive the vaccine, and appointments for the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment.
Eligible patients can schedule an appointment through the Walmart website walmart.com/cp/1228302 to get vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility guidelines — adults 65 and older, health care workers, emergency medical service workers, first responders, law enforcement, correctional officers and anyone 16 or older who has one of the underlying health conditions listed at doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/medicalconditions/.
In addition to making appointments, the online scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure customers receive the second dose of the vaccine in the time frame required.
“I commend Walmart and contributing partners for coordinating this local COVID vaccination opportunity for area residents with state health, county and city officials. I encourage those individuals that are eligible at this time to receive the vaccination, to do so,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Monday.
Walmart anticipates these vaccination events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows. The vaccines are being provided through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Walmart is holding vaccine events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable. Demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify initial locations where Walmart believes it can make the greatest impact in increasing access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of Health & Wellness. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”
“I would like to thank Walmart for activating their first West River location to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines. Private partners like Walmart and Phase I vaccinators are making a powerful impact in people’s lives and in the fight against COVID-19 in South Dakota,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health.