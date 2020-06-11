Rapid Transit System returns Monday with reduced hours

The City's public transportation system - Rapid Transit System - will resume operations Monday with reduced hours and days of service.
Rapid Transit System (RTS), including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, suspended operations May 30 after three drivers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Beginning, Monday, RTS will operate on a reduced schedule. RapidRide, which provided public transportation on six different fixed routes, will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dial-A-Ride, which provides services to local residents with disabilities, will operate from 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will be no Saturday operations for either service. The changes are effective beginning Monday until further notice.
"During the past two weeks RTS has gone through an extensive cleaning process including our buses, the RTS bus barn and the Transportation Center," said RTS Manager Megan Gould. "We are excited to resume operations and welcome and encourage the public's participation."
Gould said social distancing and hygiene practices, which were in place since March and up to the time of the shutdown, will remain in place. The social distancing and hygiene protocols include a six-foot distance between passengers, limited passengers on the buses, hygiene requirements including washing hands with sanitizer.
Drivers will be required to wear a mask and Gould said the public is "highly recommended" to wear masks on the bus. Masks will be available on the buses.
City officials said passengers who purchased passes for June prior to the closure on May 30 will be provided half-price passes for July.
For more information, contact Rapid Transit System at 394-6631 beginning Monday.
