Two people are injured and one is dead after a home in Rapid Valley exploded early Friday morning, prompting evacuations of nearby homes.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Friday, a vehicle drove through a camper and then into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley, rupturing a gas line, causing the home to explode and setting the garage of an adjacent home ablaze, according to the Rapid City Police Department and the Rapid City Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle was the one person killed in the incident. There were as many as four people in the home, according to RCPD Lt. Kelvin Masur, two of which were taken to the hospital.

He said the department has a "pretty good idea," who the driver of the vehicle was, but they're still working on identifying them.

At about 10:30 a.m., Masur said one of those people had been released from the hospital, but he was unsure of the other person's conditions. Masur said a witness saw a vehicle driving at high speeds that matches the description of the vehicle that hit the house.

The residents of the nearby homes were able to return to their houses, Masur said, but the home is still taped off as law enforcement investigates the scene.

RCFD Division Fire Chief of Operations Brian Povandra told reporters that when fire crews arrived at the scene, the house had already exploded and was engulfed in flames and was "a total loss."

When it comes to a broken gas line, Povandra said a number of things can ignite the gas, ranging from a hot water heater or furnace kicking on to a light switch.

"Anytime we have a gas line that's been hit or struck, it creates a pretty big hazard for us," Povandra said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire that started in the garage of a nearby home before it was able to spread to the main residence area. By late morning, the fire was contained, but Povandra said crews were still working on putting out hot spots and brought an excavator to the scene to clear some of the larger debris.

"Something like this, luckily, doesn't happen all that often, but our crews were ready and prepared and they handled the situation very professionally and very quickly," Povandra said.

Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department assisted the RCFD, which had multiple engines, trucks and squads respond.