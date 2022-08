The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4700 block of Greenfield Ln. early Sunday morning.

First arriving firefighters found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke in an occupied home. Firefighters, contained the fire to the structure of origin, stopping the spread of the flames.

One firefighter was treated for heat related issues. No other injuries were reported,

The Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota is assisting the occupant