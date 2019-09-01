The Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 5500 block of Saturn Dr. in Rapid Valley Sunday morning.
Firefighters found a free burning fire, producing moderate to heavy smoke in the interior and kitchen area of the residence.
The fire was contained to the home, stopping the spread of the flames in the home or to nearby structures. The structure reportedly received light to moderate damage.
No injuries to were reported for firefighters, civilians or domestic animals. One dog and three kittens were rescued. The American Red Cross serving central and western South Dakota is assisting the occupants.
Agencies Responding:
Pennington County 911, Rapid Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department, North Haines Volunteer Fire Department, Rapid City Fire Department and Ambulance, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, West River Electric, Montana Dakota Utilities, Rapid Valley Water District, American Red Cross Serving Central and Western South Dakota, and the Pennington County Fire Service.