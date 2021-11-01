RC Christian alumna Julia Anderson signs to play college tennis after months of reflection

Julia Anderson took a trip east last month to watch her former Rapid City Christian teammates compete in the Class A state tennis tournament in Sioux Falls.

After seeing a handful of Comets win titles and play well in the event, including a repeat championship performance from Ella Hancock, her former doubles partner, Anderson ventured another 71 miles southeast for a campus tour of Northwestern College, a Christian liberal arts school in Orange City, Iowa.

She considered another university but ultimately settled on Northwestern, and on Monday afternoon the RC Christian alumna signed her National Letter of Intent to play tennis there after several months of contemplating her future.

“It’s pretty crazy, considering six months ago I didn’t even think I was going to go to college,” Anderson said.

When Anderson graduated in May, she was seven months removed from a state title in doubles, having won the championship with Hancock at Sioux Park, and a formidable third-place finish in singles. College tennis wasn’t necessarily a given part of the next phase of her life, however, so when she left Rapid City Christian, she began praying about what to do and asked God for direction.

Getting fired from her job during this time actually helped with that.

“I was like O.K., alright, that’s a pretty big sign,” she said.

She wound up competing at a tournament in Bismarck, North Dakota where she met a Northwestern recruiter who was interested in her. Even after losing all of her matches in the event, he still wanted her, and she was intrigued.

“I was like, you know maybe I could do this,” she said. “This is kind of cool.”

Following her tour in October, Anderson ruled out Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward and chose Northwestern, where she’s set to start in January and begin a degree in criminal justice.

“She doesn’t take things lightly, and she doesn’t make decisions just to make a decision,” RC Christian girls tennis head coach Teresa Postma said. “She wants it to be hers and she takes strong ownership of the decisions that she makes.”

What Anderson likes about Northwestern’s women’s tennis program, she said, is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously on the court. It instead emphasizes God and education, and sees winning as a bonus, not the one goal.

“It’s a little more laid back. They’re there to have a good time instead of win, win, win. They put God first and it’s not like they have to win over everything,” she said. “They’re going to put God first and then make sure you’re serving Him, and then make sure you’re doing well in school and then try to win if they can.”

Postma said that style fits what Anderson is looking for because that’s the type of program she runs with her student-athletes. She believes Anderson’s transition to college will be seamless based on her skill set, personality and love of the game.

“It’s more of having a sense of healthy competition and having perspective,” Postma said of her program. “And having that perspective lends strength to our game on and off the court.”

Anderson’s journey could serve as a model, Postma said, for future high school students who struggle with their prospects.

“Maybe the lightbulb will go off for them that a similar future, if they want it and if they work for it, can happen for them as well,” she said.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.