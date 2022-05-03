RC Christian backs up inaugural win over Stevens with victory in rematch

Back on April 19, the result of Rapid City Christian and Rapid City Stevens dual came down to the last match. The Comets’ No. 1 doubles team of Joe Schneller and Noah Greni edged Asa Hood and Dayler Segrist in a third-set match tiebreaker to give their team their first-ever win over the Raiders.

Christian reinforced that victory Tuesday at Sioux Park, earning a 6-3 victory with wins from its top four singles players and top two doubles teams.

“Stevens is a good team and they’ve obviously had a good program, and it means a lot to our team to be able to compete with them and compete at that level, and to do it twice,” Comets head coach Sterling Greni said. “I think it speaks a lot to our crew.”

While not all individual matchups were the same as their first meeting, Christian’s Joe Schneller did face off with Nolan Rehorst again at No. 2 singles. After saving a pair of break points in the opening set for a 3-2 lead, the junior grabbed eight straight games en route to a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

“I was just being more confident in my shots, trying to hit more topspin than slice,” Schneller said. “I was just trying to stay more in the point and not go for unnecessary shots.”

Schneller lost to Rehorst in the first meeting, a 6-7(14), 6-2, 10-8 defeat, but avenged his loss by hitting side-to-side shots while also throwing junk at his opponent.

“I have a really good slice out wide on my forehand, so if I got a short ball I would try and drop something to the left for my slice,” he said. “I have a better drive on my backhand, so on the middle shots I was trying to keep it deep on my backhand.”

After building a 5-0 advantage in the second set, Rehorst made a push and held serve at love to get on the board before breaking Schneller’s serve by staving off two match points. With the chance to do more damage at deuce at 5-2, Schneller closed it out with a return down the middle that Rehorst sent into the net.

“When he got those two deuce games he won, I was like O.K., keep your head on straight, just win one point at a time,” Schneller said. “That’s what my mentality was and it paid off I guess.”

Noah Greni cruised through his No. 1 singles match void of a rematch, as Stevens’ top player Asa Hood was out sick. In his place was Isaac Wright, who fell 6-0, 6-0 to Greni.

“I knew with Asa out that it was going to be tough. With the rest of the guys and your No. 1 being out, it takes you down a little bit, but I was just hoping that we competed, and we did,” Raiders head coach Jason Olson said. “We battled, our kids battled, but Christian is good. They’re one of the top three teams in Class A, so this is a good test for us. We were a little flat today. We didn’t play, I think, as well as we could’ve.”

Andrew Dobbs and Jack Hancock played the same opponents and both won for the second time for Christian (14-2). Dobbs topped Tristan Eizenger 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles, and Hancock bested Dayler Segrist 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4.

Two hard-fought victories for Stevens (11-4) came at the bottom of singles action. After overcoming a tough first set, Max Phares pushed his No. 5 singles match with Noah Geyer to a third-set match tiebreaker where he came away with the victory, winning 2-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Tommy Nehring also went the distance with Henry Beckloff at No. 6 singles and fell behind 5-2 in the third before coming back and pulling off the win, converting his third match point for a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 victory.

“At first I was just playing lazy and wasn’t really focused, and then the second set came and I just focused and started getting more of my shots in,” Nehring said. “I played him in the (Rapid City Invitational) recently and I beat him then, so I knew that I could beat him again, so that just gave me the confidence.”

Up 4-2 in the team match, Greni and Schneller once again secured the win for the Comets with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Wright and Nick Paikos at No. 1 doubles. Dobbs and Hancock also beat Rehorst and Eizenger 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

Phares and Nehring capped off their two-win day by topping Geyer and Beckloff 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles for the Raiders.

“We’ve got a couple kids who need to get healthy, but also get a little mentally tougher because we weren’t competing at all times,” Olson said. “And you don’t want to see that.”

Both Christian and Stevens have a handful of regular season matches left before the state tournaments. The Class A State Tournament is slated for May 16-17, while the Class AA State Tournament is scheduled for May 19-20. Both will be held at Sioux Park.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

