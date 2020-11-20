RC Christian beats Hill City in five-set thriller in consolation match

“Hill City is a team on our regular schedule and we’ve lost to them a couple of times, so being able to come here and play and win when we needed it is just awesome,” Pierce said. “We just knew it was God’s strength that was going to get us through this game, and our mentally was, we knew we could do it, so just go ahead and play our hearts out and leave it all out on the court.”

The Lady Comets and Rangers faced off three times during the season, with the teams splitting their two best-of-3 contests and Hill City winning their only best-of-5 matchup in straight sets. Friday evening was unlike any previous match, however, as neither squad managed to gain significant distance from the other.

In the opening set, Hill City grabbed three straight points early for a 7-6 lead, but RC Christian soon tallied three straight of its own to take the lead back at 15-12, which its opponent responded to by taking five in a row for a 17-15 advantage. Eventually, ahead 22-21, a two-handed spike by Atlstiel led to set point for the Lady Comets, which the Rangers gave up by dumping a shot into the net.