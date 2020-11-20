RC Christian beats Hill City in five-set thriller in consolation match

WATERTOWN — In a match where neither team was able to build a lead greater than four points through the first three sets, a five-set epic seemed inevitable.
Down two-sets-to-one, No. 3 Rapid City Christian fended off No. 2 Hill City to win the fourth, then built a sizeable margin in the fifth before needing four match points to defeat its Region 8 rival 25-21, 26-28, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12 in the first consolation round of the Class A state volleyball tournament Friday at Watertown Civic Arena.
While it wasn’t the win the Lady Comets wanted, falling to Dakota Valley in the opening round Thursday, head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said she’s proud of the way her squad returned to the court and performed.
“We just had to be mentally strong this game, and we knew it at the beginning,” Kieffer said. “We just couldn’t let up, and I think they stayed positive, even when we were down, so they just dug a little deeper in those last few sets.”
Olivia Kieffer led all scorers with 21 kills for RC Christian (29-5), while Tori Altstiel tallied 15 kills and three aces and Abby Pierce added 11 kills and three aces. Jaedyn Namanny also tossed in six aces.
Dale Schrier collected 16 kills for Hill City (25-4), while Hailey Wathen added 10 kills and Macey Wathen chipped in four kills and four aces.
“Hill City is a team on our regular schedule and we’ve lost to them a couple of times, so being able to come here and play and win when we needed it is just awesome,” Pierce said. “We just knew it was God’s strength that was going to get us through this game, and our mentally was, we knew we could do it, so just go ahead and play our hearts out and leave it all out on the court.”
The Lady Comets and Rangers faced off three times during the season, with the teams splitting their two best-of-3 contests and Hill City winning their only best-of-5 matchup in straight sets. Friday evening was unlike any previous match, however, as neither squad managed to gain significant distance from the other.
In the opening set, Hill City grabbed three straight points early for a 7-6 lead, but RC Christian soon tallied three straight of its own to take the lead back at 15-12, which its opponent responded to by taking five in a row for a 17-15 advantage. Eventually, ahead 22-21, a two-handed spike by Atlstiel led to set point for the Lady Comets, which the Rangers gave up by dumping a shot into the net.
Up a set, RC Christian tried to build off its momentum in the second, earning a 14-11 advantage, but Hill City quelled any momentum with kills from Schrier and Shalie Weaver on a 5-1 run to go up 16-15. A kill and an ace by Pierce on back-to-back points helped the Lady Comets win five of the next seven points to move ahead 20-18, but a point that had Hailey Wathen on the ground three times to make diving digs led to a kill from Macey Wathen to keep things close in the set.
A service error by the Lady Comets gave the Rangers their first set point up 24-23, but a kill by Pierce on a push over the net saved the set. A second service error prompted a second set point for Hill City, but a shot that sailed long and a kill from Riley Freeland awarded RC Christian with a set point. Hailey Wathen then found the hardwood to even the score at 26-26 and followed it up with an ace for her squad’s third set point before Macey Wathen’s kill evened the match a one-set apiece.
The two teams went back-and-forth in the third set, with the Rangers eventually gaining a 22-18 edge. Consecutive kills by Altstiel and a net violation put the Lady Comets back within one, but Hill City closed it out with three straight points to take a two-sets-to-one advantage.
“In between sets I said, ‘Ladies, we’ve got to go out and start at point zero and get to 25,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “Focus on every point. That’s what we tried to do.”
RC Christian stayed resilient in the fourth set, earning the largest lead for either squad up 11-6, which they extended to 13-6 on a 5-0 run that included back-to-back aces by Emma Schultz, and later to 17-9. Hill City climbed back, and used kills by Schrier and aces from Macey Wathen to cut its deficit to three at 22-20. Out of a timeout, however, the Lady Comets regrouped and closed out the set with kills from Altstiel and Olivia Kieffer, and an ace by Schultz to level the match and send it into a decisive set.
After playing close through the first seven points, RC Christian put together a 4-0 run that saw two kills from Olivia Kieffer to make it 7-4. After Hill City took four in a row to pull ahead 9-8, the Lady Comets strung together six consecutive points that was capped off with back-to-back aces by Namanny to bring up five match points.
A solo block by Whitney Edwards and a final kill for Macey Wathen helped stop the first three, but Altstiel’s powerful spike on match point No. 4 could not be saved as RC Christian pulled out the victory.
“We knew we were going to win. We just knew it, and we believed in that,” Pierce said. “So we just dug our heels in and got it done.”
The Lady Comets will take on No. 8 Madison in the fifth-place match Saturday at 1 p.m. Mountain at Watertown Civic Arena.
“(Hill City) has a great program, great players and great coaches,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “We’re friends with all of them, so it’s hard when we play them because our girls are such great friends with some of the players, but I’m super proud of our girls. They did a great job today.”
Hill City will take on Winner in the 7th-8th place match at 11 a.m.
