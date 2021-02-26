RC Christian boys break away in third quarter for win over Hot Springs

The Rapid City Christian boys' basketball team used an 8-0 run to build a 11-point lead at the end of the first half in their regular season finale against Hot Springs.
The run was far from a game-sealer, however, as the Bison had their offense functioning and their long-range game working through the first two quarters.
Then Jackson Dibona was given the ball to start the third, and after going scoreless in the first 16 minutes, the junior guard drained three straight shots from beyond the arc and later hit another one from the perimeter.
Suddenly the night belonged to the Comets, as Dibona’s trio of 3s gave them a 20-point advantage and helped salt away a 76-51 victory Friday at Hart Ranch.
“Coming off a loss to Faith (71-69 last Saturday), it was a heartbreaker, any time you can get that bitter taste of losing out of your mouth it’s always a good thing,” RC Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “I think we’ve got some confidence going. We had some kids hit some outside shots, which they’d been struggling with, and so it was good to see it.”
Dibona finished with 12 points, while Sam Schlabach scored a team-high 14 points for the Comets (15-5) and added seven rebounds and five assists. Presley Myers picked up 13 points off three 3-pointers and Mitch Heidecker chipped in 10 points.
Haedyn Haas earned a game-high 20 points for the Bison (7-13), who dressed only seven players for the final contest of their regular season, while Jules Ecoffey notched 16 points and Wrider Allison collected 10 points and six rebounds.
The two squads traded leads six times in the opening minutes as a 3-point play from Schlabach was answered with a 3-pointer by Haas, and a coast-to-coast layup from Schlabach was replied to with another 3 from Haas. Schlabach’s second 3-point play of the first quarter was notched as part of a brief 6-0 run for RC Christian to increase its lead to seven, but Haas managed to fire in a third 3-pointer before the buzzer to make it 17-13 heading into the second period.
After eight minutes of play, Schlabach and Haas had 11 points each.
“Coach Aaron Noteboom does a great job with his kids,” Courtney said of Hot Springs. “Even though they don’t have a lot of size, their guards are really scrappy and pretty skilled, and they did shoot it really well. I knew that they were going to come and play hard.”
For the majority of the second quarter, the Bison refused to let their deficit stretch beyond control as they consistently matched the Comets’ buckets with made shots of their own. When RC Christian took an eight-point advantage, its largest lead of the evening at that point, Hot Springs answered immediately with a corner 3 from Preston Iverson.
Myers then hit a pair of 3s and Wilson Kieffer scored a fastbreak layup off a steal to stretch their team’s advantage to double digits with less than 90 seconds to play in the first half. Ecoffey laid in an open shot with eight seconds left to make it 39-28 at halftime.
“It was just hard work and execution,” Schlabach said of building a first-half lead. “(Hot Springs) was shooting really well, and we just had to match that by working hard.”
Schlabach and Heidecker had already reached double-digit scoring through two quarters, and Myers was close behind with nine points, but Dibona had zero to his name. That changed after he converted on all three attempts in the first 1:35 of the third quarter as the Comets found themselves ahead by 20, 48-28, in the blink of an eye.
“It was big. It really helped us gain some breathing room, but it was big for Jackson, too,” Courtney said. “He’s a kid who can really shoot it, but he’s been struggling a bit with his confidence, so for him to get hot right there I think was a big thing for us.”
The Bison continued to shoot well, ducking back under 20 points in the same frame and cutting their deficit to 16 at one point, but Dibona’s fourth 3 of the period and fourth of the game stretched the margin back out over 20.
“That was awesome. Whenever you have someone who’s on fire like that, it helps a lot,” Schlabach said of Dibona’s performance. “He really showed up in the third quarter.”
An 8-0 run to end the third quarter and begin the fourth, the last bucket coming from Avery Wipf off a bullet pass from Kieffer, extended RC Christian’s advantage to 26. Kieffer then drilled a 3 to give the Comets their largest lead of the night, up 70-43, with less than six minutes remaining.
RC Christian now awaits its first-round opponent in the Region 7A/8A Tournament but is slated to host the matchup March 5. Hot Springs, meanwhile, could end up hosting a play-in game March 2 or traveling to its round one contest March 5. Brackets have yet to be finalized.