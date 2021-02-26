RC Christian boys break away in third quarter for win over Hot Springs

Myers then hit a pair of 3s and Wilson Kieffer scored a fastbreak layup off a steal to stretch their team’s advantage to double digits with less than 90 seconds to play in the first half. Ecoffey laid in an open shot with eight seconds left to make it 39-28 at halftime.

“It was just hard work and execution,” Schlabach said of building a first-half lead. “(Hot Springs) was shooting really well, and we just had to match that by working hard.”

Schlabach and Heidecker had already reached double-digit scoring through two quarters, and Myers was close behind with nine points, but Dibona had zero to his name. That changed after he converted on all three attempts in the first 1:35 of the third quarter as the Comets found themselves ahead by 20, 48-28, in the blink of an eye.

“It was big. It really helped us gain some breathing room, but it was big for Jackson, too,” Courtney said. “He’s a kid who can really shoot it, but he’s been struggling a bit with his confidence, so for him to get hot right there I think was a big thing for us.”