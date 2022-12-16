RC Christian boys notch historic win over Lower Brule in LNI semis

The Rapid City Christian boys closed the first half on a 13-2 run Friday against Lower Brule to put themselves in position to make history.

The Comets entered the matchup with a notable size advantage in the post and capitalized on the mismatch.

Christian fended off a frenzy of Lower Brule comebacks in the final 16 minutes to claim a 73-66 win at Summit Arena. The victory secured the Comets’ first-ever trip to the Lakota Nation Invitational championship game.

“It's special,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “This is a great tournament and we're honored to play in it. To be able to advance to the championship game is an awesome thing.”

The Comets return to play at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday against White River in the Tigers’ fifth straight LNI title game.

Christian dominated the boards with 15 offensive rebounds and outrebounded Lower Brule 39-18. Three Comets, Julius Frog, Elijah Hoyt and Sam Fischer, finished the game with nine rebounds.

“Crashing the boards is definitely the big reason why we got beat,” Lower Brule head coach Brian LaRoche said. “We need to start crashing towards everybody and see what happens. We have a lot of guards, and they were more or less watching tonight.”

Frog proved the pivotal piece on the scoreboard tonight for a Comets team that relies on different players to step up every night. The sophomore center finished the night with a game-high 22 points and added nine rebounds.

“I just had the desire to win and knew we had the size advantage on them,” Frog said. “That’s what got us going and got us pumped up. That’s also why we knew that we could win the game.”

Three other Christian players finished the night in double figures. Simon and Benson Kieffer racked up 11 points apiece and Fischer scored 14 points with nine rebounds.

Courtney said the strength of his team is their unselfishness, and that he knows on any given night there are a slew of guys who can step up.

“If we play for the name on the front of the jersey, and to honor the Lord, then hopefully our effort can be there every night,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that are unselfish and want to go out there and win, regardless of the personal stuff.”

Four players finished in double figures for Lower Brule. Brian LaRoche Jr. led the way with 21 points, Gavin Thigh racked up 15 points, Ellwyn Langdeau scored 14 points and Lane Gray totaled 11 points.

LaRoche Sr. said he hopes the tough loss serves as an opportunity for team growth.

“We’ve got one guy coming off the bench right now and our big guy is new to us, coming off an injury,” he said. “We’ve got a lot to work on, so I’m not worried.”

The Comets face a tall test Saturday against the Tigers.

White River enters the championship game off a 52-43 win over Lakota Tech. The defending state runner-up is led by South Dakota State commit Joe Sayler.

Courtney said it’s going to take a lot to knock off the undefeated Tigers.

“It’s going to take us playing an extremely good game and hoping that Joe Sayler doesn’t go off on us,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way. They’re a tremendous program and (head coach) Eldon Marshall has been here so many years... but I think our kids are hungry to go out and see what we can do.”