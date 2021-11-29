RC Christian boys relying on veteran returners in 1st season in BHC

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team has always started new seasons with two-a-day practices, and that tradition continued Monday as boys squads across the state began their campaigns.

But no season-opening week in years prior may be as valuable as this year’s, Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said, as the program prepares for its inaugural season in the Black Hills Conference, and an abrupt entrance into their 2021-22 slate with a return to the Lakota Nation Invitational in December.

“This week of two-a-days is probably more important than it’s ever been. It’s going to be crucial for us to be sharp,” Courtney said. “Every coach wants to be playing their best by the end of the season, but in a power-point system, you can’t afford to open the season 0-5.”

Before participating in the LNI, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and is set for Dec. 15-18 at The Monument, RC Christian is looking to replace the leadership roles left behind by its top two scorers from a season ago in Sam Schlabach and Presley Myers, who graduated in May.

The Comets do have three returning starters in seniors Jackson DiBona, Mitch Heidecker and Trace Trainor, with Avery Wipf and Carson Glassbrenner seeing significant time on the court last year, but Courtney is looking for these veterans to step out of their comfort zones and help guide the team.

“They haven’t ever had to be ‘the guy’ as far as leadership goes. They’re good players, but now they’re transitioning to seniors and being role models for these guys in practice. I’m excited to see how that goes,” Courtney said. “Sometimes leadership is being uncomfortable, being willing to be the guy to speak up or say something in the locker room, so I think for these guys it’ll be a growing process, but I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve done so far.”

With a bundle of senior players this season, five in total, DiBona said he believes those responsibilities can be evenly divided up.

“I think we can distribute that power pretty well. We’re just looking to be the best leaders we can be,” DiBona said. “We’ve got some returning guys we can lean on to help the younger guys get up there.”

In addition to the experience he has in his arsenal, Kourtney said several of his players took part in basketball programs over the summer, which makes it a bit easier to implement new concepts and make a few changes on the court.

It has been a couple months since the summer, however, so it’ll be key for Rapid City Christian to be physically fit for its season-opener Dec. 11 against a physical Douglas squad before competing in the LNI where it’ll play four games in four days.

“You go to the LNI and those teams there are notorious for getting up and down the floor and playing a very fast-paced style of basketball,” Courtney said. “So we’ve got to be in shape first and foremost.”

The Comets, who fell last season in the Class A SoDak 16, will also be faced with taking on a competitive Black Hills Conference schedule that includes St. Thomas More and Spearfish.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge for sure. I think we can compete with those guys,” DiBona said. “We’ll find ways to win. That’s what winners do, they find a way, so we’ll keep doing that.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

