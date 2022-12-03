RC Christian boys replacing 5 key players after near state tournament berth

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team was on the cusp of the program’s first-ever state tournament berth last season, but it was Lakota Tech that emerged victorious from their back-and-forth SoDak 16 battle by a mere five points.

For the five seniors on that squad, key contributors, it was the second straight year falling one game shy of State, leaving the underclassmen to pick up where they left off and to try and make history with the Comets.

“The boys who are returning have been through two SoDak 16 losses now, so a lot of those kids have experienced two locker rooms where it was a bitter loss,” said head coach Kyle Courtney, returning for his ninth season. “I think they’re pretty hungry to get back there and try to get over the hump. Obviously it’s not going to be an easy thing to do, but I think that’s their goal.”

Christian relied on its core group of seniors to collect a 17-6 record and earn big wins over Class AA opponents Douglas, Sturgis and Spearfish and tally an 8-2 Black Hills Conference mark. Jackson DiBona provided perimeter shooting and stifling defense, Trace Trainor was the starting point guard, 6-foot-4 Carson Glassbrenner and 6-foot-2 Mitch Heidecker provided height and even Avery Wipf, who was injured and inactive most of the year, provided strong leadership.

Several other players who are back this season showed flashes on the court last year, however, and Courtney will look to them to fill the gaps.

“We lost some veteran kids, kids who had played for a while,” he said. “That’s always hard. I know, though, that we’ve got some talent on this year’s team. The question mark is just, we’ve got to gain some experience at the varsity level, and then how well we come together. How well do the pieces fit together?”

Elijah Hoyt is the Comets’ lone returning starter and is joined by fellow senior Sam Fischer, who made a few starts last season, as the source of veteran leadership this year, Courtney said. Julius Frog, who came off the bench in their SoDak 16 meeting with the Tatanka and scored a team-high 18 points, as well as Benson Kieffer, Simon Kieffer and Wes Schlabach, make up a core sophomore group that will be implemented heavily on the floor.

“Some of those guys are probably going to start or play big minutes off the bench,” Courtney said.

Courtney said he’ll also be looking at seniors Hayden Wozna, Wyatt Batie and David Suomala, who were JV members last year, to step into varsity roles.

“As coaches we all think that we’ve got some depth, but you have to see how that plays out,” Courtney said. “We hope to have some depth.”

With the loss of height under the boards from Glassbrenner and Heidecker, Fischer said this year’s squad will have to learn how to rebound efficiently and defend well.

“We’re hungry. Definitely hungry. We’ve been meeting, talking, preparing and we’re ready,” Fischer said. “Mainly it’s just the will. In previous years we haven’t completely bought in, but I think if everyone buys in and plays as a team, we can get to State.”

Christian has continued to level up when it comes to its regular season slate, and its 2022-23 campaign is no different. It’ll return to play in the Lakota Nation Invitational in a couple weeks and will match up with out-of-state competition from Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Douglas and Red Cloud are also on its lineup, as well as a SoDak 16 rematch against Lakota Tech.

“As we’ve progressed from a B program to an A program, every year we probably can say our schedule’s the toughest in school history, and that’s true again this year,” Courtney said. “We had a good schedule last year. I think it’s gotten even tougher this year.”

The Black Hills Conference will also provide challenges this season as the Comets will again do battle with Class AA schools Spearfish and Sturgis, plus St. Thomas More, Belle Fourche and Hot Springs are also slated to carry strong rosters.

“The Black Hills Conference, I think, is really going to be up this year as far as overall quality amongst the teams,” Courtney said. “I think the strength of a lot of teams has risen, so I think night in and night out the Black Hills Conference is going to be pretty solid.”

Rapid City Christian opens Dec. 10 against Douglas in Box Elder.