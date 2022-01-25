RC Christian boys throttle Custer in Gage Tennyson’s absence

Even without having to face Custer’s star player, the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team was still told to be ready for a battle.

With University of South Dakota football commit Gage Tennyson, the MVP of the last month’s Lakota Nation Invitational middle-tier bracket, sidelined Tuesday night, the Comets still had the other members of the Wildcats squad to face, and they handled them with strength and depth, running away with a 71-38 victory in Black Hills Conference action at Hart Ranch.

“Gage Tennyson is a returning starter for them and obviously one of their best players,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “He’s a very good athlete, so that makes a difference for them, but they also have some very good players as well, so coming into the game we really had to caution our kids that even though Tennyson wasn’t going to be there, we had to be ready to go.”

Carson Glassbrenner tallied a game-high 19 points for the Comets (9-3), while Jackson DiBona scored 16 points off the bench and Elijah Hoyt added 10 points. Kyle Virtue paced the Wildcats (7-3) with 16 points, while Rhett Lowe and Sayer Schramm chipped in eight points each.

The first quarter was competitive as both teams were hitting their shots. Lowe drained back-to-back 3-pointers to tie things at 10-10 more than midway through before Hoyt hit one from deep and Christian outscored Custer 8-2 in the closing minutes for an 18-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

Hoyt hit a 3 and Julis Frog converted a jump shot before DiBona got on the scoreboard with a 3 to give the Comets a double-digit advantage, 26-16, with more than four minutes gone by in the second period. Christian then went on a 9-0 run, aided by a pair of jumpers from Glassbrenner and spinning jumper by DiBona to build a 20-point lead, 39-19, at halftime.

“We really had to remind our kids to get back to simple, fundamental basketball,” Courtney said of the second quarter run. “We had some turnovers, bad footwork, so we just had to run a simple offense, the things that we work on day to day.”

DiBona and Glassbrenner traded buckets in the third quarter, keeping the Wildcats at bay and ending the frame leading 55-29. Sam Fischer drilled a 3 in the fourth and Frog hit a turnaround jumper before DiBona slammed home a fastbreak dunk to make it a 30-point contest, 64-34, before subs finished out the remaining time.

“Confidence is a big factor, especially at this point in the year,” Courtney said. “You want to be getting better and you want your kids to be gaining confidence, so I hope our kids take some confidence away.”

Rapid City Christian continues its Region 8A slate with a home game against No. 2 St. Thomas More (10-1) Friday, while Custer travels to Red Cloud (7-4) Thursday.

