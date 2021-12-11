RC Christian boys win maiden BHC game behind Jackson DiBona’s 4th quarter

Jackson DiBona came alive in the fourth quarter Saturday night.

Held scoreless through the first half and with four points after three quarters, the senior guard kept the ball in his own hands, hitting shots from deep and driving the lane to help the Rapid City Christian boys basketball team take the lead in the final frame.

He finished with 11 points in the fourth as the Comets held onto their lead and closed out a 59-50 win over Douglas in their season-opener at Hart Ranch for the program’s inaugural victory as a member of the Black Hills Conference.

“I think I just finally got my focus,” DiBona said. “The guys really helped me, they had my back, they got me open and I think we all just worked as a team. I think that’s what helped me.”

DiBona tallied a team-high 15 points for the Comets (1-0), while Carson Glessbrenner added 10 points and Trace Trainor and Mitch Heidecker chipped in nine apiece.

“I was proud of our guys,” RC Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “I didn’t think we played a great game, there’s always stuff to work on, but I was proud of them for stepping up and finding a way to win in the fourth quarter.”

Connor Sauvage poured in a game-high 19 points for the Patriots (0-1), drilling five of his squad’s nine 3-pointers, and Dylan Schelske notched 10 points.

“They have a lot of shooters, and boy when we did not get out on them, they made us pay,” Courtney said of Douglas. “We stressed that going into the game, but credit Coach (Travis) Miller and his team, they can really shoot the ball. We really had to extend on shooters tonight.”

The two teams battled throughout the contest and stayed within spitting distance of each other all night, trading leads 15 times and being tied on another six occasions. RC Christian used a 7-0 run to close out the first half up 28-23, aided by a layup and 3 from Sam Fischer (six points), but Sauvage drilled a trio of 3s in the third quarter on a 20-11 scoring advantage to put Douglas ahead 43-39 heading into the fourth.

DiBona knocked down a shot from the perimeter to begin the period and, with the help of an early one-and-one benefit, Heidecker went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line with 6:13 to play to give the Comets the final lead of the game, ahead 46-45.

DiBona then drained a 3 and laid in a coast-to-coast bucket on consecutive possessions to make it a six-point game. The Patriots never got back within more than four as the Comets converted four of eight at the line in the final 45 seconds of regulation to secure the win.

“I wish we could get him going like that in the first (quarter), but it was good to see a senior leader. He’s a go-to guy for us,” Courtney said of DiBona. “For him to step up in the second half and really take charge down the stretch, that’s what we need him to do.”

Rapid City Christian will see action again Wednesday at Summit Arena as a participant in the annual Lakota Nation Invitational, while Douglas hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday.

