RC Christian celebrates Kylie Kallio’s milestone in straight-sets win over Hill City

HILL CITY — Kylie Kallio didn’t actually hit 1,000 career assists Thursday night.

The senior setter had instead already surpassed the milestone in a previous match, but the Rapid City Christian volleyball team hadn’t had the chance to recognize the feat.

So on Thursday night they did, as student fans showed up to Coach Gins Court with posters to commemorate Kallio’s accomplishment as the No.4 Lady Comets picked up their third consecutive win with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Black Hills Conference foe Hill City.

“It means a lot. It’s something I’ve always dreamt of,” Kallio said. “I remember watching our setter on varsity when I was a freshman and seeing her hit 1,000 assists, then it was my turn and I feel so proud.”

Kallio collected a team-high 27 assists in the win over the Rangers (5-5), adding a trio of service aces as the Lady Comets (11-4) moved 5-0 this season in best-of-five matches. Olivia Kieffer tallied 13 kills and 15 digs for Christian, while Ana Egge earned seven kills and three aces. Sophie DeWitt and Ellie Utecht added 16 and 11 digs, respectively, and Maddie Graper notched two blocks.

“She’s been a great leader this year. She’s really stepped up and taken that senior leadership role,” Lady Comets head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said of Kallio. “She’s amazing. She’s one of our co-captains and is doing awesome.”

Maggie Taylor led Hill City with six kills, and Cara Ronish chipped in five. Grace Peckosh poured in three aces and Stella Heinzel tallied two blocks.

Aided by a pair of aces from Egge, the Lady Comets roared out to a 5-0 lead in the opening set and grabbed nine of the first 11 points. The Rangers got back into the set with an 8-2 run off a handful of errors by their opponents, who then re-grouped to take 15 of the next 23 points and win the first set.

Christian used a 4-0 run in the second set to build some distance, helped along by a solo block from Lydia Williams, then stretched it out with a 5-0 run later for a 17-8 advantage. Hill City later staved off set point down 24-17 before a kill from Egge gave Christian a two-sets-to-none lead.

The Rangers showed more fight in the third set, taking their first lead of the night up 1-0, then strung together five straight points with a block and a kill from Riley Wiese for a 13-12 advantage that extended to 14-12.

The Lady Comets re-grouped, however, seizing six of the next seven points to pull ahead 18-15, then went on a 5-4 run for a 23-19 lead. After Hill City won consecutive points, Egge finished off the victory with a kill through a pair of blockers and an ace that caught the back-left corner.

“We just had to refocus, take some deep breaths. Hill City played great, their defense is really relentless and they always bring a great team.”

Rapid City Christian hosts Custer on Saturday, while Hill City hosts Hot Springs on Tuesday.