RC Christian falls to Dakota Valley in first round of state tourney

WATERTOWN — Rapid City Christian overcame a 12-point deficit to grab the opening set against Dakota Valley, and looked poised to carry its momentum into the second.
That didn’t happen, as mistakes crept into the No. 3 Lady Comets’ game, while the No. 6 Panthers kept their errors to a minimum in their 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-9 victory in the first round of the Class A state tournament Thursday at Watertown Civic Arena.
“(Dakota Valley) is a great program, they have a great team and a great culture, and we just weren’t mentally tough today,” Hill City head coach Elizabeth Kieffer said. “They did great. They played their game.”
Olivia Kieffer led the Lady Comets with 12 kills and Riley Freeland added eight, while Abby Pierce notched half a dozen kills and Tori Altstiel collected five blocks along with four kills.
RC Christian (28-5) found itself down 16-4 in the first set due to a strong attack game from Dakota Valley (16-5). Back-to-back errors by the Panthers, any Pierce’s first kills of the contest, gave three straight points to the Lady Comets, who took five of the next seven to cut their deficit to six at 18-12.
Then, with kills from Altstiel and an ace by Emma Schultz, RC Christian strung together eight consecutive points to pull ahead 20-19. A few minutes later, Freeland converted on her squad’s first set point with a kill to take the first set 25-21.
Neither team was able to build a lead larger than two points in the second set until Dakota Valley won three in a row and later earned back-to-back kills for a 17-14 advantage. After the Lady Comets grabbed two in a row to get back within one, the Panthers collected six straight points and leveled the match at one-set apiece with a kill in taking the set 25-17.
Dakota Valley opened the third set with three consecutive points before RC Christian grabbed four straight. A combined block by Altstiel and Olivia Kieffer helped build a 14-11 advantage for the Lady Comets, but a dunk kill and an ace from the Panthers even the set 16-16. A block by Altstiel and Schultz kept the lead with RC Christian at 19-17, but Dakota Valley won the next three points and scored an ace to bring up set point.
The Lady Comets managed to stave off the first set point, but failed to come back as the Panthers took the third 25-23 for a two-sets-to-one advantage.
“We made a lot of errors and we were just not mentally tough today,” Elizabeth Kieffer said.
Dakota Valley had all the momentum from there, racing out to an 18-9 lead in the fourth set before securing the final seven points, including three straight aces, to finish off RC Christian and book a semifinal meeting with No. 7 Parker on Friday.
“They weren’t making mistakes and they were just playing their game,” Elizabeth Kieffer said. “It made a big difference.”
