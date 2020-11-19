RC Christian falls to Dakota Valley in first round of state tourney

Neither team was able to build a lead larger than two points in the second set until Dakota Valley won three in a row and later earned back-to-back kills for a 17-14 advantage. After the Lady Comets grabbed two in a row to get back within one, the Panthers collected six straight points and leveled the match at one-set apiece with a kill in taking the set 25-17.

Dakota Valley opened the third set with three consecutive points before RC Christian grabbed four straight. A combined block by Altstiel and Olivia Kieffer helped build a 14-11 advantage for the Lady Comets, but a dunk kill and an ace from the Panthers even the set 16-16. A block by Altstiel and Schultz kept the lead with RC Christian at 19-17, but Dakota Valley won the next three points and scored an ace to bring up set point.

The Lady Comets managed to stave off the first set point, but failed to come back as the Panthers took the third 25-23 for a two-sets-to-one advantage.

“We made a lot of errors and we were just not mentally tough today,” Elizabeth Kieffer said.