RC Christian getting best of Central before weather forces postponement

Spring weather kept the Rapid City Central and Rapid City Christian boys' tennis teams on their toes Saturday afternoon at Parkview Sports Complex.
While winds swirled during periods of sunshine, cloudiness and sleet, five individual matches managed to be completed, all victories for the Comets, before increasingly high winds and precipitation forced the suspension of the match with four singles contests in their second set.
It’ll be marked as a win for RC Christian, but the match’s continuation is slated to be played at a later date.
“In these tough conditions, you’ve got to learn to play the wind and play the elements,” Comets head coach Sterling Greni said. “One of the things I work with my kids a lot on is the mental side of the game and mental toughness. A lot of times, kids will get down because of the weather and I say, you’ve got to fight through that. You’ve got to realize that both opponents face the same conditions, so you can’t let it get you down.”
Of the two singles matches that were finished, Joe Schneller topped Taite Sumption 6-0, 6-2 in the second flight, and Jack Hancock defeated Cole Jandreau 6-1, 6-0 in the fifth flight.
RC Christian held the lead in most of the remaining singles matches, as Noah Greni was ahead 6-1, 3-3 on Rhett Svarstad in flight No. 1, Andrew Dobbs was up 6-1, 1-0 on Paul Smith in flight No. 3 and Noah Geyer led Matt Cuny 6-2, 0-0 in flight No. 4, while Central’s Thane Neiman was out in front 6-3, 4-3 on David Suomala in flight No. 6 before their matches were all postponed.
After coaching his squad through five matches in three days to open the season, Sterling Greni said he’s impressed with how they’ve performed.
“What I told my kids is, we’ve won all the matches we should’ve won, we’ve won a few matches that we could’ve won that could’ve gone either way,” he said. “But given that it’s early in the season and how much tennis we’ve played, I’m really impressed with how much heart they’ve shown.”
The Cobblers’ best work was shown in their doubles matches, which started off the afternoon. Svarstad and Sumption overcame a first-set bagel to force a third-set match tiebreaker in the first flight against Noah Greni and Schneller, but ultimately lost 6-0, 2-6, 10-5.
Carson Versteeg and Cuny pushed their second flight match to extended sets before falling 7-6(2), 7-5 to Dobbs and Geyer, while Jandreau and Neiman kept the pressure on Hancock and Suomala, who went on to grab a 6-4, 6-4 victory.
“They did amazing. It all came down to pretty much deuce points. The next time we play Rapid City Christian, it could go in our favor. Who knows?” Central head coach Andrew Ley said. “If you can play tennis in the wind, then you have one step ahead of your competitor. This morning we didn’t use it to the best of our ability, and this afternoon we adapted to the wind and started playing a lot better.”
The Comets return to action April 6 against St. Thomas More at Sioux Park.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 9, CENTRAL 0
The Golden Eagles took all nine matches from the Raiders on Saturday morning at Parkview.
Svarstad (6-4, 6-0), Sumption (6-1, 6-0), Vertseeg (6-2, 6-2), Cuny (6-0, 6-1) Jandreau (6-0, 6-0) and Neiman (6-1, 6-3) dropped their singles matches in straight sets, while Svarstad/Sumption (6-1, 6-2), Versteeg/Cuny (6-0, 6-2) and Jandreau/Carson Ritter (6-1, 6-0) lost as well to Class AA’s Aberdeen Central.
Central also completed a rigorous opening weekend schedule of four matches in two days.
“We have quite a few seniors on our team this year. Most of them are returning varsity players, so they’ve at least had some past experience with playing varsity-level tennis,” Ley said. “We do have a couple new players, but we were all competing pretty hard today and the past couple of days, and I’m excited to see how we do against some of the other teams in the state, too.”
The Raiders travel to the state capital next for matches against Mitchell and Pierre on April 6.