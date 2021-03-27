RC Christian getting best of Central before weather forces postponement

Spring weather kept the Rapid City Central and Rapid City Christian boys' tennis teams on their toes Saturday afternoon at Parkview Sports Complex.

While winds swirled during periods of sunshine, cloudiness and sleet, five individual matches managed to be completed, all victories for the Comets, before increasingly high winds and precipitation forced the suspension of the match with four singles contests in their second set.

It’ll be marked as a win for RC Christian, but the match’s continuation is slated to be played at a later date.

“In these tough conditions, you’ve got to learn to play the wind and play the elements,” Comets head coach Sterling Greni said. “One of the things I work with my kids a lot on is the mental side of the game and mental toughness. A lot of times, kids will get down because of the weather and I say, you’ve got to fight through that. You’ve got to realize that both opponents face the same conditions, so you can’t let it get you down.”

Of the two singles matches that were finished, Joe Schneller topped Taite Sumption 6-0, 6-2 in the second flight, and Jack Hancock defeated Cole Jandreau 6-1, 6-0 in the fifth flight.