RC Christian girls come up clutch in OT for first-ever win over Hill City

In a Black Hills Conference girls basketball showdown that couldn’t be decided in regulation, it all came down to a battle of clutchness.

After Rapid City Christian missed the front end of a one-and-one in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, the door was left open for a Hill City game-tying bucket to force overtime.

Momentum had swung to the Rangers, but the Lady Comets refused to let it last, taking back the lead with free throws and coming up with a steal on the defensive end before seizing a two-possession advantage and coming away with a 61-57 win at Hart Ranch for their first-ever victory over a Hill City varsity squad.

“I can say that I’m extremely proud of them. Our girls held it together and they came out with the will to win,” Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said. “They just, as a group, collectively decided they wanted to win this game.”

Olivia Kieffer finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Comets (8-4), while eighth grader Hayden Thorton scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half and overtime.

Whitney Edwards had nearly a double-double in the first half for the Rangers (6-5), ending with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Abby Siemonsma added 12 points.

After more than three and a half quarters that consisted of 12 lead changes and neither team building a lead of more than five, Thorton tallied a fastbreak layup off a steal by Savannah Armendariz (two points) and assist from Holliday Thorton (six points) for a four-point lead with 39.6 seconds left in regulation.

After Edwards hit a layup to cut it back to two with 16.2 ticks remaining, Olivia Kieffer was sent to the free-throw line for a one-and-one with the chance to make it a two-possession game again. Kieffer, who was 7-for-12 at the stripe up to that point, missed the first shot, and out of a timeout with 13.7 seconds to play, Siemonsma ran down the floor with the ball and found Edwards down low, who rolled a shot around the rim and got the game-tying bucket to fall with less than two seconds left. Christian wasn’t able to get a last-second shot off.

“Right in the huddle, he just said, do you guys want it more?” Lady Comets senior center Sarah Enos said. “And I think we just went out and we played like we wanted it.”

A Lillie Ross (eight points) basket after a slow start to overtime gave Hill City a 57-55 lead, but Olivia Kieffer responded by recovering from her earlier miss at the end of regulation and knocking down four free throws on back-to-back trips to the line to put the Lady Comets ahead by two with 1:23 remaining in the extra period.

“Nobody shoots more free throws than Olivia. She shoots and shoots and shoots,” Joe Kieffer said. “I know she was disappointed, but she’s played so much basketball she knew she had to put it behind her. She came out and thankfully got it done in overtime.”

The Rangers tried to go inside with Edwards again, looking for another equalizing score, but the senior forward was smothered by a trio of Christian defenders when she took possession of the ball, and Enos snatched it from her on the trap.

Enos, not one to light up the stat sheet, made several crucial plays in the fourth quarter and overtime and was a physical force under the boards.

“If we’re giving a game ball, it’s got to go to Sarah because she came up with some big rebounds and emotionally is a great leader for us, and willed us to a win in overtime,” Joe Kieffer said.

Enos collected seven points, eight rebounds and three assists.

“Today I knew that they were going to be taller than us, and coach has been working with us on three-quarter fronting and being more physical than them,” Enos said. “And I think that’s what we did tonight.”

Out of a Lady Comets timeout, Hayden Thorton took control of the ball and drove inside for a bucket with 31 seconds to play to make it a four-point contest.

Hill City, on the other end, took significant time off the clock trying to find a lane. When it finally did get a shot off, a missed mid-range jumper, Christian snagged the rebound and ran off the final few seconds for the historical victory.

The Lady Comets are back on the road Saturday for meeting with Red Cloud (7-1) in Pine Ridge. The Rangers travel to Sturgis (2-8) Tuesday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.