RC Christian girls down Hot Springs in 8A first round, set up rematch with Belle Fourche

Leading by as much as 21 points in the second quarter and 27 in the third, things still weren’t exactly clicking for the Rapid City Christian girls basketball team in the first round of the Region 8A playoffs Thursday night at Hart Ranch.

Yet, the No. 3 Lady Comets (14-7) moved on with a 43-24 win over Hot Springs and will face No. 2 Belle Fourche Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Belle Fourche.

The winner moves on the SoDak 16. The Broncs (14-7) blasted No. 7 Lead-Deadwood 52-18 in their postseason opener.

No. 3 Hot Springs (4-17) hung tough with Christian in the second half and outscored the Lady Comet regulars in the final eight minutes.

“We really didn’t play our best, but we’re excited to get a win and go on to the next round,” Lady Comets junior Olivia Kieffer said. “There was a lot of learning on defense and offense.”

The Lady Comets started slow but seemed to be in control defensively, leading 16-2 at the end of the first quarter, 27-8 at halftime and 37-12 going into the fourth quarter.

But in the game that was moved from Tuesday to Thursday because of frigid winter weather, Rapid City Christian head coach Joe Kieffer said his team was complacent and didn’t have that edge for every possession on offense and defense.

“It just felt kind of lackadaisical for us at times,” he said. “I’m not taking anything away from Hot Springs; we respect every team that we play. I felt like we lost our edge on both sides of the court for quite a while.”

Joe Kieffer substituted liberally in the second and third quarters, and at one time had two eighth graders and two freshmen on the court at the same time. He said they shuffled more players in and out than they have all season.

“It was good to do that, but it does affect that sharpness for sure,” he said. “But a lot of those younger players are our future and you never know when their number is going to get called in a game, so we are trying to get them some more experience.”

Rapid City Christian, which beat Hot Springs 64-17 in Hot Springs in late January, closed the first quarter by scoring the final 14 points and used a 3-pointer by senior Holliday Thorton, five straight points by Kieffer and a free throw by freshman Lydia Williams for a 25-4 lead with 3:44 until halftime.

The Lady Comet defense continue to control the game as Hot Springs turned the ball over on numerous occasions against the Christian press and had trouble shooting. Christian got two 3-pointers and seven points by Kieffer to go up by 25 points going into the fourth.

After giving his regulars good rests in the second and third quarters, Joe Kieffer went with his starters for most of the fourth, yet the Lady Bison outscored the Lady Comets 12-6 to close the gap under 20. Senior Megan Sanders had a 3-point play and junior Alyssa Koffler added a 3-pointer to close the scoring for Hot Springs.

“We just need to straighten some things out with our defense toughness-wise and rebounding,” said Olivia Kieffer, who was the lone player to score in double figures with 18 points. “We’re really working on rebounding. Our coaches are keeping track and letting us know with how we are comparing.”

For the first three quarters the Lady Bison struggled offensively. Hot Springs head coach Mike Remington said his team’s confidence plays a big part in their game, good and bad.

“When we see it going in, it continues to go in,” he said. “But we struggle to make shots. That is always one of our biggest issues, putting the ball in the hoop. The girls know where to go, they play hard, but we just have to put the ball in the hoop more consistently.”

Sophomore Maggie Preuss led the way for Hot Springs with eight points and Izzy Gilbertson added six. The Lady Bison had 11 field goals (one 3) and shot just one free throw.

“When we don’t turn the ball over, we get more shots up than just one,” Remington said. “I think we were a little more relaxed (in the second half). It’s a fairly experienced team, yet a young team still. We came out a little nervous and once the ball doesn’t go through a couple of times, they get a little down on themselves."

The Lady Comets had 15 field goals – eight 2-pointers and seven 3-pointers. Eighth grader Hayden Thorton finished with nine points and Holliday Thorton added eight for Rapid City Christian.

“We really need to focus on getting 2-point shots and not living and dying by the 3,” Olivia Kieffer said. “We have to dish and penetrate and get good, solid layups.”

Joe Kieffer said they are happy with the win, but he and the team are looking forward to practice Friday. He said they are ready to go to Belle Fourche for a dogfight. The Broncs edged Christian 42-37 on Feb. 8 in Belle Fourche.

“That is a good draw for us, a good matchup, and we always seem to have really good games with them,” he said. “But we’re going to go back to work (Friday) and try to learn from all the areas where we can potentially get better.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0