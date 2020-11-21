 Skip to main content
RC Christian, Hill City drop finales
STATE TOURNAMENT

RC Christian, Hill City drop finales

Madison pulled away to capture the fifth-place match at the State A Volleyball Tournament, stopping Rapid City Christian in three sets Saturday at the Watertown Civic Arena.

The Bulldogs were a step ahead of the Lady Comets in the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-21, before rolling in the third set for a 25-13 win.

Rapid City Christian, the third seed going into the tournament, finished 1-2 and 29-6 on the season.

Abby Brooks led the way for Madison, 18-5, with 22 kills, while Sophia Vandenbosch added nine kills, 14 digs and five serving aces. Setter Kylie Krusemark added 37 set assists.

Sophomore Olivia Kieffer led the Lady Comets with 15 kills and 13 digs, with senior Riley Freeland adding 20 assists and six digs. Jaedyn Namanny added 11 digs.

WINNER 3, HILL CITY 2: The Warriors closed the tournament with their first win and placed seventh after stopping the Rangers in five sets in the State A Volleyball Tournament in Watertown.

Hill City had the early edge, leading 2-1 with 25-20, 24-26 and 25-22 scores, but the Warriors took control and won the match with 25-12 and 15-10 wins.

Ellie Brozik had a big match for Winner with 28 kills, 24 blocks, one serving ace and two blocks. Kalla Bertram added 13 kills and 17 digs, while Maggie LaCompte had 27 digs and Mackenzie Levi 42 assists.

Dale Schrier led Hill City offensively with 14 kills, while Macy Wathen added 10 kills and 14 digs.

Also for the Rangers, Addisen Barber finished with 21 assists and 10 digs, with Hailey Wathen adding eight kills and 26 digs. Abby Siemonsma also had 21 assists and 28 digs.

Winner, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, finished the season at 23-6, while Hill City, the No. 2 seed, finished 26-5.

