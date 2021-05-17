RC Christian hires new football coach

Nathan Long has been named the new head coach of the Rapid City Christian football team.

Athletic Director Kyle Courtney made the announcement Monday afternoon.

"We are very excited to welcome Nathan Long to the Comet family," Courtney said in a statement. "Throughout the interview process, Nathan's love for football, his love for RCCS and his excitement for the opportunity to help mold young men for the Lord was very evident."

Long is an ER doctor in Rapid City. Former head coach Ben Connot stepped down after last season to return to Winner.

"As we make the jump to an 11-man program this coming fall and enter our first season of competition in the Black Hills Conference, I am confident that Nathan will work very hard to put our team in a position to compete hard night in and night out and also to put a team on the field that RCCS can be proud of and will represent our school and the Lord well," Courtney said.

The Comets went 4-5 last year, and open the 2021 season Aug. 27 at home against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton.

